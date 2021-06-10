Club América: Afición defends Santiago Solari after his desire to return to Europe

Fans of the Eagles of America inside of MX League, came to the defense of coach Santiago Solari, after his statements where he made it clear that he dreams of returning to direct the European football.

The Argentine strategist assured in an interview in the last hours that he wishes to fulfill his 2-year contract with the team and then return to Europe, which generated controversy among some sectors of Mexican soccer.

After making these words of Solari known, some journalists attacked the technician, assuring that he is not a person committed to the project since he must first commit to winning the title.

The words of Santiago Solari are clear “I have 2 years left on my contract and when I fulfill them I would like to return to Madrid or Inter” does not mean that he wants to leave now. pic.twitter.com/Xo0FZDOBZZ – 卄 卂 尺 ㄒ 乙 (ᑕ ♥ ᗩ) (@ 17TITULOSDELIGA) June 10, 2021

After the questions against the Argentine, the fans of Club América came to his defense on social networks, turning the name of their coach into a trend on Twitter Mexico.

No one should be scared by Santiago Solari’s statements, including those out of context in the tabloid press, about returning to Europe at the end of his contract. Nothing to blame, it was obvious that his goal is to triumph in Mexico and return to the big leagues. Well. – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 10, 2021

The statements of Santiago Solari can also be a message to the board. If they don’t bring you the players you want, you can go. And it is in every right. – Jonathan López (@ jhonnyl0pez12) June 10, 2021

