in Football

Club América: Afición defends Santiago Solari after his desire to return to Europe

Fans of the Eagles of America inside of MX League, came to the defense of coach Santiago Solari, after his statements where he made it clear that he dreams of returning to direct the European football.

The Argentine strategist assured in an interview in the last hours that he wishes to fulfill his 2-year contract with the team and then return to Europe, which generated controversy among some sectors of Mexican soccer.

Also read: Chivas: They discover an alleged corruption network with Guadalajara players

After making these words of Solari known, some journalists attacked the technician, assuring that he is not a person committed to the project since he must first commit to winning the title.

After the questions against the Argentine, the fans of Club América came to his defense on social networks, turning the name of their coach into a trend on Twitter Mexico.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Texas oil closes 0.47% higher, to $ 70.29

“In The Heights” hits theaters and HBO Max