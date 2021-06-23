Club América: Adrián Goransch would be out for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

The Mexican soccer player Adrián Goransch, would be low for the group of the Eagles of America within Liga MX for this Opening Tournament 2021, after lack of opportunities in the first team.

According to information from Josh Mendoza from the Despierta TV program, the Mexican soccer player is already in Germany after leaving the club upset with Santiago Baños who promised him an opportunity.

The side defender asked to leave the team where he only saw action in 7 games in the U-20 and without making his debut in the first team, in addition Miguel Layún already took the number 29 that Goransch left vacant.

Adrián Goransch arrived at Club América for the Clausura 2020 Tournament from Germany’s second division Wolfsburg, but was quickly erased by coach Miguel Herrera.

[CLUB AMÉRICA AP’21] UPS AND DOWNS: ✅ M. Layún.

✅ F. Madrigal.

✅ S. Reyes.

S. Díaz.

G. Dos Santos.

A. Medina.

–

J. Escoboza.

E. Sánchez.

R. Juárez.

A. Goransch. RUMORS: ✅ Cristo González.

N. Castillo.

N. Benedetti. – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 23, 2021

