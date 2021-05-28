Club América: Adolfo Ríos and his message against the players for breaking the sanitary protocol

The football players Roger Martinez, Nicolas Benedetti, Leonardo Suarez Y Richard Sánchez remain in the eye of the hurricane, despite receiving an economic fine from the MX League after breaking the sanitary protocol by participating in a private party with escorts prior to the start of the participation of the Águilas del América in the league of Closing tournament 2021.

Adolfo Ríos, the former goalkeeper of the Azulcrema team, manifested himself on social networks with a forceful message to the players indicated by the indiscipline experienced in the hours before the first leg against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino reveals the reason for Raúl Jiménez’s absence from El Tri

“The greatness of @ClubAmerica is not only measured by the championships, but by the principles and values ​​of the Institution, respect for the shield, the shirt, the teammates, the coaching staff, the fans! It requires more than football quality , human quality is required !! “, he wrote.

The greatness of @ClubAmerica is not only measured by the championships, but by the principles and values ​​of the Institution, respect for the shield, the shirt, the teammates, the coaching staff, the fans! It requires more than football quality, it requires human quality! – Adolfo Ríos (@ adorri25) May 28, 2021

After accepting the position of the MX League through a statement, it is waiting for the Águilas del América about the future and the sanctions that Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti, Leonardo Suárez and Richard Sánchez will receive for their fault.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso would join the select list of champions as a player and coach in the same club

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content