Club América: 3 players already train in Coapa before starting the preseason

The America club The preseason has not yet started towards Apertura 2021 and 3 players have already reported in Coapa to train prior to the start of training to pick up the pace before starting practices under the orders of Santiago Solari.

According to various media reports, Leonardo Suárez, Álvaro Fidalgo and the new reinforcement of the Águilas, Fernando Madrigal, were seen in Coapa doing the training.

In addition to these 3 players, Chucho López, who was injured in a Concachampions match, also carried out rehabilitation activities in Coapa.

Álvaro Fidalgo, Leo Suárez, Fernando Madrigal and “Chucho” López were in Coapa this morning prior to the preseason. ✅ pic.twitter.com/d9IdsdwNT6 – Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) June 16, 2021

America begins the preseason next Monday, June 21, which will include the reinforcements of the Eagles, as well as some players from the Sub 20.