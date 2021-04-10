Clove Tea Has Surprising Benefits: Here’s How You Can Prepare It | Life

Did you know that clove tea has many health benefits? We explain what the properties of this infusion are and the steps you have to follow to prepare it.

Cloves are a spice that we can find in any kitchen. What you may not know is, apart from adding it in our sweet and savory preparations, with this ingredient you can also prepare an infusion to take full advantage of all its beneficial properties.

We can find different recipes for clove tea and all of them are very easy to make. In India, it is made with two cups of water, 4 or 5 cloves, a little cinnamon stick and ginger (approximately 1 cm each), a tablespoon of lemon juice and a tablespoon of honey.

To prepare it, pour the water into a pot and wait for it to boil. When the boil begins, add the crushed cloves, grated ginger, and cinnamon sticks. Let the ingredients rest for 15 or 20 minutes, strain the infusion and finally add the lemon juice and honey.

The results of a study reveal that this type of tea helps you lose weight while you sleep, with the advantage that it does not interfere with the quality of your sleep.

Clove tea has surprising health benefits, and taking it once or twice a day will help improve various ailments. On the one hand, promotes digestion, so this drink is indicated after heavy meals, for people with digestive problems and to relieve constipation problems.

Clove stands out for its high content of antioxidants, including eugenol, a compound that has been shown to act as a natural antioxidant. Thanks to this, helps reduce oxidative stress.

One of the properties of tea is that it helps in weight loss. These are the most recommended varieties for weight loss according to scientific studies.

What’s more, it also has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, helps reduce nasal congestion and is effective in reducing fever. Several studies suggest that cloves stop the growth of two types of bacteria that play an important role in gingivitis (gum disease), and it also helps fight dental infections.

Of course, despite the benefits of clove tea, it is important not to take it in excess. Drinking too much can have side effects, such as gastrointestinal upset, muscle pain, and fatigue. Drink just one or two cups a day.