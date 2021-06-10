Clouds on Mars | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

The cloudy days are extremely rare in the planet’s thin and dry atmosphere Mars. The clouds They usually appear on the planet’s equator at the coldest time of the Martian year (which lasts for 687 Earth days), when the Red Planet is farthest from the Sun in its oval orbit. However, the robot Curiosity, which has been traveling the Martian surface since 2012, captured the cloud formation in the sky in its area earlier than expected.

The images of these “early” clouds have been processed and analyzed. Their analysis will yield data that will help scientists understand how clouds form on Mars and why these recent clouds are different.

In fact, the Curiosity team has already made a discovery: recent clouds are actually higher than usual.

Most Martian clouds are found at no more than 60 kilometers in elevation and are composed of water ice.

But the clouds that Curiosity has photographed are higher up, where it is very cold, indicating that they are probably composed of frozen carbon dioxide (what on Earth we call “dry ice”).

These and other clues serve to help accurately determine the altitude of a cloud in the Martian atmosphere.

A few weeks ago, NASA’s Curiosity robotic rover captured these clouds just after sunset. The image is made up of 21 individual photos stitched together and color corrected so that the panorama appears as it would be seen by human eyes. (Image: NASA JPL / Caltech / MSSS)

Still, more analysis will be needed to safely discern which of the recent images captured by Curiosity show water ice clouds and which show dry ice clouds.

In some of the photos, the clouds look bright. Viewed just after sunset, its ice crystals catch fading light, making them appear glowing against the darkening sky.

These twilight clouds, also known as noctilucent clouds they get brighter as they fill with crystals, and then darken when the Sun’s position in the sky drops below the level that the phenomenon allows. This is another useful clue to deduce the altitude at which they are. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)