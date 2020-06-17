A huge city of aesthetics cyberpunk, a dangerous cast job and an interesting story is what the German studio proposes Ion Land in his last work. We enter Nivala, a dark metropolis illuminated by neon lights, where our protagonist, Rania, has been hired by a company dedicated to the distribution of packages of dubious origin and whose name coincides with that of the title we are going to talk about: Cloudpunk.

Thinking before acting, our actions will affect the evolution of history

As we move forward, we meet the different characters and, with the information we obtain on our trips, we can discover a network of corporate conspiracies, hackers and artificial intelligence that goes unnoticed by the rest of the inhabitants. As a worker of Cloudpunk We have to complete our services, either on foot or by flying car, under two rules: never miss a deal and never ask what’s in the package.

See also

Cloudpunk, which was launched on PC in April 2020, will reach Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 to End of the year in both formats, physical and digital. Also, thanks to Merge Games, In collaboration with Disc Advance / Tesura Games, as will happen with Spirit of the North, They will be able to get the basic version or signature. This includes the following content, very juicy for collectors:

Special Signature Box with precious art Complete set in physics Soundtrack Cloudpunk and Camus logo pins Numbered comic strip

Here you can see in more detail what the signature edition

Related