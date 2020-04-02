         Cloudflare releases anti-malware and anti-pornography versions of its DNS service 1.1.1.1

Cloudflare is a technology company known first and foremost for its CDN network service (Content Delivery Network), which allows websites to be protected against cyber attacks. However, in recent years it has increasingly focused on the launch of services aimed at the end user: There is your free VPN WARP now (available for smartphones and that it has announced today that it will also come to PC and Mac), or its -also free- DNS service.

The latter is the famous domain name service available at address 1.1.1.1, reputed to be faster than any of its rivals. But only that: regardless of privacy, does not offer any other complementary filter or protection services. Or at least, he didn’t offer it until now.

1.1.1.2 and 1.1.1.3

And it is that today Cloudflare has announced that, responding to the requests of many users, its service It will also start offering anti-malware and anti-pornography protection. But allowing to choose the user.

What do you want only speed? you can have it; Speed ​​and antimalware? too; Add protection to both (also known as ‘1.1.1.1 For Families’)? the same. As explained by the CEO of Cloudflare, Matthew Prince,

“The requests we’ve received come largely from home users who want to make sure they have a measure of protection against security threats and can prevent their children from accessing adult content.”

To block the latter type of websites, Cloudflare has assumed the criteria used by the SafeSearch filter of Google search.

The company has also promised that, in the future, will offer additional configuration options, such as black and white lists that allow or block specific websites at certain times.

The new DNS service now can be configured directly on the router or, more simply, in the configuration of our operating system, and the two new Cloudflare options are like this:

Anti-malware protection

For use on IP4:

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.2

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.2

For IPv6 use:

Primary DNS: 2606: 4700: 4700 :: 1112

Secondary DNS: 2606: 4700: 4700 :: 1002

Anti-malware and anti-pornography protection

For use on IP4:

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.3

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.3

For IPv6 use:

Primary DNS: 2606: 4700: 4700 :: 1113

Secondary DNS: 2606: 4700: 4700 :: 1003

Share



Cloudflare releases anti-malware and anti-pornography versions of its DNS service 1.1.1.1