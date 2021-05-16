Cloudflare, in its attempt to end CAPTCHAs, proposes to use fingerprints and security keychains

Google CAPTCHA is not the most beloved tool on the Internet to say the least. It is the bot detection system that makes us select buses and traffic lights over and over again in web puzzles. Because of how tedious an Internet giant is, Cloudflare claims to have a completely different alternative to ending CAPTCHA.

This is not the first time Cloudflare has stood up to CAPTCHA. Last year we saw what hCAPTCHA was like, an alternative that paid web administrators for solving puzzles by users. Now they seek to go further, with a system where there is nothing to solve and much less time is spent in the process.

Biometric or physical authentication to verify that you are human (more or less)

In an article on the company’s official blog, Cloudflare has outlined its proposal to end CAPTCHA. Instead of identifying elements in images, propose to use unique authentication keys such as security key fobs or biometric authentication. This is nothing new, although it is new to use it to verify that someone is human.

If we wanted to be identified on a web page as humans, we would first have to press a button to start the process. Once pressed, it will ask us for a security system, which is usually a USB security keychain. We insert the keychain and in this way it is automatically confirmed that we are human (or not?). To do this, the Cloudflare system finds the unique key of the USB security key and identifies the manufacturer of the key.

In the future they say that this system could be improved by using all kinds of brands of security keyrings (currently it works only with a few) and also others authentication systems such as fingerprint or facial recognition.

The system, although it is faster and more comfortable than CAPTCHA, is not foolproof. The ultimate goal of CAPTCHA is to prevent bots from accessing web services. A security keychain allows Cloudflare to identify that there is a security keychain behind everything, but not necessarily that there is a human.

Nothing would prevent a bot farm will be equipped with dozens and dozens of security keychains that automatically tell Cloudflare that they are legitimate users. Given this, Cloudflare indicates that the system can be made more advanced by asking for the fingerprint, as some USB security keychains allow.

As with everything, it will succeed if other manufacturers and services bet on it. Perhaps the differential factor would be to see it compatible with iOS and Android. The two most popular mobile operating systems could become important authentication tools by making use of their biometric systems such as fingerprint recognition and facial recognition. Time will tell, for now you have to continue dealing with buses, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

Via | Cloudflare