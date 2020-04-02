         Cloudflare announces the arrival of its VPN WARP to computers with macOS

One way to try to improve the Internet connection of our devices is to change the DNS. One option that has become quite popular since it was announced in 2018 is the one provided by Cloudflare: 1.1.1.1. It is totally free and promises to be “the fastest and most private consumer DNS service on the Internet”.

Last year they launched WARP, a VPN that integrates with their DNS and allows users to have more private mobile connections without affecting browsing speed and, once again, at no cost. With this application for iOS it is possible to make private all network traffic from our smartphone, preventing companies from knowing some information about us such as the location where we are.

It seems that the company has a habit of announcing news or new services on April 1 of each year, and in 2020 it has been no less. It has reported that the technology of WARP is now available for macOS and Windows users, although in beta phase.

On the same basis as WARP for mobile devices

If you have used WARP on your iPhone or Android smartphone, then using the macOS version will have no secrets for you. The protocol it uses is just as efficient and fast that we find in mobile devices and its function is the same: avoid being spied on by our ISP (Internet service provider).

The first users who will be able to use WARP on Mac computers will be WARP + subscribers, which has the same features and options of the free version, but you get better performance in downloading data. Warn that users who pay the fee stay tuned to the app in the coming days to receive an invitation link.

Users who use the free version of WARP they will have to wait to try it. They offer the ability to sign up for a waiting list to be notified when it becomes available.

To end, claim not to have forgotten a client for Linux distributions. They are aware that although the number of users is considerably lower than that of other systems, but 10% of Cloudflare workers use Linux computers, so when they have macOS and Windows ready they will get down to business with he.

