Developer Floating Island Games is paving the way for the upcoming release of its first game, Cloudbase Prime, in the Joy-Con console eShop; It is a game that combines puzzles based on the manipulation of the ground that you step on and platform action in the first person, all set in a kind of dystopian future populated by lots of automated machines. The scheduled release date on the Nintendo Switch eShop is May 7, and to celebrate that proximity we have a presentation trailer:

Lost in the depths of a giant gas mining station where things have gone very, very badly, it’s time to move the terrain to clear roads, launch enemies and throw yourself into the sky, even if necessary. Get ready to shoot many robots and jump into the colorful clouds! The abandoned world in those clouds is full of strange and wonderful dangers, discover friendly robots and others that are not so much, get hooked on enemy aircraft, fight against giant bosses and nothing inside huge floating jellyfish.

Get going!

Find new weapons and powers for your robot suit as you explore, even if you don’t need them to win but they’re definitely worth finding!

Launch shock waves through the ground that throw dozens of enemies into the sky. Create terrain in the air to support yourself and block guided missiles. Discover new weapons and ammunition. Combine them to customize your cargo at any time!

Option to use HD gyro and gyro motion controls

These are the kinds of things you will do while playing Cloudbase Prime:

Skip

Shoot

Jump while shooting

Explode mechanical walkers leg by leg, then watch them roll down a cliff and fall into the clouds below.

Climb up / down terrain to blaze trails, launch enemies, launch yourself, or prevent a missile from hitting you in the face

Upgrade your robot suit with new weapons, powers, and ammunition to use in fast, spirited combat

Reduce time to select between your powers and weapons at a leisurely pace through HUD strategy

Launch yourself with terrain to fly high and load your boost motors

Discover why robots are mutating and acting in such a strange way through the fragments of history that we are discovering little by little

Take on huge boss bosses

Explore various levels, probing the strange depths of this robotic place. Climb huge robotic trees, ride a jet dragon, and find lost cities in the clouds!