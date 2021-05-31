Cloud storage that encrypts your files so they’re safe

There was a time when the free triumphed on the internet. Being strict, this is still the case. But there are those who wonder to what extent it is worth using free services in exchange for their data, our data, being used to advertising campaigns or to sell us something. Cloud storage is a sector that offers free and paid space to save files. And it is increasingly common that, among their functions, they highlight the encryption of your files to keep them safe.

I mean, it’s not enough anymore have space to save your files, share them and have them on all your connected devices. Now we also need the files we upload to the cloud to be safe. And for this, in addition to encrypting connections between your devices and the servers of the cloud storage service, it is increasingly common to find services that encrypt your files so that they are inaccessible by third parties or even by those who keep them online.

Thanks to file encryption, cloud storage gets rid of that old mistrust that if your documents are on an external server, they are visible to other people. Now it is no longer the case. The content you upload to the cloud stay safe both during shipping and after storage, wherever you are.

NordLocker

From the creators of NordVPN, a popular VPN service, comes to us NordLocker, your cloud storage that bets on the end-to-end encryption. Its free version gives us 3 GB of space, which you can expand to 500 GB for $ 3.99.

With its own applications for Windows and macOS, which integrate with Finder and Windows Explorer, this service makes it easy to encrypt files, share them through public links, make automatic backup, etc. As a particularity, its encryption is applied to your files since they are on your device. From there, you can upload the content of your choice to their servers.

For the rest, as encryption algorithms it uses AES256, Argon2 and ECC. And with the local encryption feature, you will keep your files safe even before uploading them to the cloud.

Sync

Secure cloud storage. Based in Canada, Sync He gives us 5 GB with his free account, space that can be increased by subscription. Whichever option is chosen, your files will be stored using end-to-end encryption so they stay safe and private.

The cheapest payment account, $ 8 per month with annual payment, increases your online space up to 2 TB. Not bad for making backup copies and saving countless photos, videos and all kinds of documents. In this sense, there are no limits to share and move files from your devices to the cloud.

As security measures, in addition to end-to-end encryption, it protects us from third-party tracking and complies with security and privacy regulations. HIPAA, GDPR and PIPEDA. To this must be added the two factor authentication, restricted downloads on demand, password protection and a built-in password file recovery with a minimum of 180 days in its cheapest version.

Internxt

Save your files in complete privacy. This is how it is presented Internxt, a provider of services related to cloud storage. What we understand as an alternative to Dropbox or Google Drive is called Internxt Drive. For free, it gives us 10 GB to upload files.

As explained on their website, the files are encrypted during the process rise and are distributed in small packages. Only you have the digital key to gather those pieces and re-access the original file.

Internxt It is available for any device with an app or through the web. PC, Mac, iOS, Android … And as an incentive, it is a project based in Valencia, Spain.

Tresorit

From Switzerland comes to us Tresorit, a cloud storage service that is committed to security as a flag. Available for companies and individuals, the cheapest plan has a price of € 10 per month (€ 8.33 if you pay annually). In return you will get 500 GB of cloud storage in which content remains encrypted.

Another interesting detail is that you can upload to your cloud files up to 5 GB, according to the most economical plan. That limit goes up to 20 GB with the most ambitious professional plan. Otherwise, the service has the same advantages as Dropbox or Google Drive. Namely: access from any device, ease of use, share files with a public link …

Tresorit It has web access and mobile applications. Also, you can integrate it into Outlook or Gmail in order to avoid storage problems with your emails. And to give you peace of mind, it complies with security and data protection standards ISO, CCPA and HIPPA, among others.

