Cloud PC could be closer than we think

It has been years since we started talking about Cloud PC, it is true that not with that same name. Rumors about Microsoft’s plans to design and offer a desktop service in the cloud come from afar, probably, and in the first instance, since back in 2007, the then-teenager Pau García-Milà surprised half the world with EyeOS. However, it was between 2014 and especially 2015 when Microsoft’s actions began to clearly point in this regard.

In these years, cloud services have not ceased to grow, until they have become one of the main pillars on which the Redmond business is based and, nevertheless, little or nothing has been heard of his long-awaited cloud desktop, despite the fact that other solutions such as OneDrive and Microsoft 365 have not stopped gaining popularity. The lack of news of years finally ceased, now a year ago, as a result of a job offer published by Microsoft in which we could read the following:

“Microsoft Cloud PC is a new strategic offering based on Windows Virtual Desktop to offer Desktop as a Service. At its core, Cloud PC provides enterprise customers with a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a simpler and more scalable way.

Finally, Microsoft’s cloud desktop project seemed to regain its pulse and, although we have not heard from anything so far (something that is understood by the movements that Windows has experienced in the last year), now it seems that it could be very close to debut. Some hoped that it would have done it alongside Windows 11, but this would not have made the most sense. Instead, Redmond will most likely finally present Cloud PC at the next Microsoft Inspire, which will take place July 14-15. And to start warming up, we have a most interesting tweet:

Have a good #Windows event everyone 😉 pic.twitter.com/OIWB6gLBof – Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 24, 2021

As you can see, it is signed by ALumia, and the image that we see in it is, at least in principle, what the Cloud PC interface will look like when accessing the service. If we take the image of the tweet, rotate it and try to fill in part of the content that is outside of it, the appearance could be something like this:

This shows us that Cloud PC would be accessible through the browser, and that in its home interface it would be possible to access multiple desktopsIt can be understood that they are clearly differentiated and potentially isolated from one another. The image filtered by ALumia could be official, and belong to a Microsoft presentation, whether internal or external for the presentation of the service. Be that as it may, it will be worth keeping a close eye on the next Microsoft Inspire, as it may be the release, finally, of Microsoft’s cloud desktop.