A couple of days ago we told you that the announcement of Steam Cloud Play was something imminent, and we were not mistaken. Valve today announced this cloud gaming service, and has confirmed some interesting details, most notably its integration with NVIDIA’s GeForce Now.

The cloud gaming industry has gone from being an anecdote to becoming one of the main interests of the greats in the sector. Even companies like Sony and Microsoft, which market video game consoles and therefore prioritize local gaming, have moved in this direction and have opted, to a greater or lesser extent, for cloud gaming.

Google has also moved tab with Stadia, and NVIDIA have done the same with GeForce Now. It is clear that when so many greats bet on cloud gaming it is because it is a very juicy cake, and none are willing to run out of a slice of the same.

Returning to Steam Cloud Play we have a rather interesting bet on the part of Valve, since this service will not only allow us to play a considerable number of games in the cloud, but also It is compatible with NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. It is currently in beta, which means it still has a way to go before entering its final version, but its potential has been clear from the start.

Steam Cloud Play: you won’t have to buy games again

One of the most important problems that Google Stadia presents is, without a doubt, the obligation that it imposes on the user of buy back the games you already have. Imagine that you want to play DOOM Eternal on this platform, a title that you already have purchased on Steam. Well, to do it you would have to pay for it again.

With Steam Cloud Play this does not happen, that is, you can play the titles that you have linked to your Steam account no problem though at the moment only some are available from them. Since the service is in beta phase is understandable, we will have to wait until it enters the final phase to see which games end up being available and which games are not.

I want to make it clear that Valve is having to deal with the same issues as NVIDIA when it comes to negotiate with developers and publishers to keep certain titles on Steam Cloud Play. This is a direct consequence of the “Craving” of these to monetize their games to the maximum, and it goes without saying that it can end up being very complicated.

We have already seen it in GeForce Now, long lists of games that are available today and that in a month cease to be. Obvious to say that This does not mean that we lose these games for using them on this platform, and that will not happen with Steam Cloud Play either, but when running on a virtual machine supported by servers and not locally on the game’s licensee’s team, a new use scenario arises that developers and publishers are trying to take advantage to get a slice.

Valve has made it clear that will not pay more to developers and publishers who decide to make their games compatible with Steam Cloud Play, since it considers that this service only seeks to give more options to players. If you want to activate this cloud gaming service you have to follow the steps that you will find in this article.