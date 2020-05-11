The indexes that started with strong drops have finally managed to turn around. SP 500 and Dow Jones end their lives are very light, while NASDAQ gains 0.95%. These are the factors to consider.

1- Keep in mind that the SP 500 continues to move within a lateral length that lasts a month where the movements are quite unpredictable.

2- We started the session with many doubts after it became known that outbreaks of the virus were beginning to be declared in some points, such as in South Korea, Wuhan and Germany.

The market ignores macroeconomic data because it is supposed to have discounted it, which is quite debatable, but that is what is estimated. But it also ignores the decreases in virus cases because that has also discounted it. Now it is waiting for the next catalyst that will be if the reopening of the economy proceeds as normal as it happened in China at the time, or if the cases soar. with what you have to go back.

Hence, there was enough sensitivity in the first part of the session to those re-sprouting comments that, on the other hand, were not too important.

3- Another important factor in the day is the short distance that exists between the current price of the SP 500, which also has the highest valuations since 2000 with the large resistance area of ​​3000 points where the average of 200 is also. This is a very difficult area to go to first, and jerks have difficulty progressing due to the fear that there is little to gain and much risk below.

4- But all these considerations have been quickly annulled when the usual thing has happened. As soon as it drops a little, there are many operators who enter the NASDAQ, specifically the great technological values, since it is considered that they do not affect the crisis but they are the big winners.

The process is already well known, technological values ​​rise for good and as they carry a lot of weight in the rest of the indices, for example, five technological values ​​are a quarter of the SP 500, the others follow, increasing distortion and absolute separation of the stock markets of the economic reality that surrounds us.

5- The health care sector, together with technology, has also greatly influenced the return we have had during the upward journey.

6- The safe-haven values ​​have been in the doldrums and thus the bonds have had moderate declines and gold has had somewhat stronger declines.

7- The Chinese have learned today that they have bought a strong shipment with 240,000 tons of soybeans with delivery in July, which has continued to diminish the fear of a possible trade war.

8- However, there have been other news that do not leave us calm in this regard. Specifically, there have been comments in the Global Times newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party and always used by the government as an informal source of news, saying that China is extremely dissatisfied with the trade agreement and wants to try to annul or change it.

On the other hand, some rumors have come from the White House saying that Trump is really really considering the possibility of punishing China with more tariffs.

9- Bitcoin has been on the downside throughout the day on a very important day because it was the day where it had its process of halving. There is a lot of interest in seeing what happens from now on. In the two previous sales, Bitcoin rose a lot in the following months.