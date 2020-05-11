ACE, or Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, is a coalition formed by 30 companies, including Amazon, AMC Networks, BBC Worldwide, Bell Canada and Bell Media, Canal + Group, CBS Corporation, Constantin Film, Foxtel, Grupo Globo, HBO, Hulu, Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Millennium Media, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, SF Studios, Sky, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Star India, Studio Babelsberg, STX Entertainment, Telemundo, Televisa, Twentieth Century Fox, Univision Communications Inc., Village Roadshow and The Walt Disney Company.

DripTV and T.KO TV fall

Obviously, with that list of companies behind, ACE is not just anyone in the fight against Pirated IPTV. In recent times, this organization has focused its attention on pirated IPTV much more than torrent or direct download. In fact, more and more users are using this system to watch pay TV and content on demand thanks to its ease of access.

His latest victories have occurred over two pirated IPTV providers. On the one hand, we talk about T.KO TV, one of the thousands of providers of this type of service that we can find online. Its service is made up of about 3,200 payment channels, in addition to commercializing a tv box or a fire tv stick to watch those channels, with everything configured to “plug and play”. Now your domain points directly to ACE.

Another provider that has fallen is DripTV or Drip Hosting It also offered hundreds of payment channels at a very low price. Its domain is also targeting ACE at the moment and has moved on to fatten the list of domains under the control of the organization. With this victory, there are already more than 10 closed in 2020, to which we have to add the domains and providers that have fallen in previous years.

To combat these closures, many providers of IPTV They are choosing to use Discord, although that may also reduce their target audience. We already know that accessing a website directly is not the same as Discord, a well-known application, but that not everyone uses.