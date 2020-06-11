Catholic schools in the United States have faced difficult times for years. But the pace of closings is being dramatically accelerated by the coronavirus crisis, causing distress in low-income neighborhoods populated by blacks and Hispanics.

Miami World / AP

“It’s not a pretty picture right now,” said Sister Dale McDonald, director of public policy for the National Association for Catholic Education, which says about 100 schools have announced in recent weeks that they will not reopen this fall. McDonald fears that that number could double in the coming months.

Most closings are occurring at the elementary level, but there are also several secondary schools listed.

The Institute of Notre Dame, a girls’ school in Baltimore founded in 1847, will close on June 30, to the dismay of alumni like Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Memphis, Tennessee, another girls’ institution, will also close after 98 years; This is where Priscilla Beaulieu, Elvis Presley’s wife, graduated.

Closings in New Jersey include Hammonton’s St. Joseph High School, which has won more than 20 state soccer championships, and Cristo Rey School in Newark, which was highly praised for its work helping students from low-income families. to go to university. Founded in 2007, Cristo Rey says each of its graduates from the past 10 years had been accepted into universities.

This year’s closings will reduce the number of Catholic schools in the United States to about 6,000, compared to more than 11,000 in 1970, according to the Catholic Education Association. Overall, enrollments have plummeted from more than 5 million in the 1960s to about 1.7 million today.

“The loss of Catholic schools is a loss for the United States,” said Mary Pat Donoghue, executive director of the Catholic Education office of the United States Catholic Episcopal Conference.

Donoghue said the impact will be particularly severe in low-income urban neighborhoods, generally populated primarily by blacks and Hispanics.