Closing the digital divide in Mexico, a trigger for economic growth | Tec Review

Narrowing the digital divide could increase Mexico’s economic growth. (Photo: iStock)

Imagine not being connected to the internet. It reads difficult, right? Our daily activities include searching for information on Google, communicating through social networks or messaging platforms, sending and receiving emails. Now, with the pandemic, we are getting used to video conferencing, spending more hours on video game consoles, or shopping online through apps or the web. But, not everyone has the same opportunities, that’s why we tell you about the digital divide in Mexico.

90% of the museums of the closed due to # COVID19. The crisis has exacerbated the digital divide and created unequal access to culture and education. UNESCO brings together the world’s museums to reflect on challenges like this one https://t.co/khtJSRxZQX pic.twitter.com/3jZRLXJ2U5 – UNESCO in Spanish 🏛️ #Education #Science #Culture (@UNESCO_es) March 17, 2021

How is the digital divide in Mexico?

Not all households, not all companies, not all territories, enjoy equal access to connectivity through the Internet.

That is why, for several years, scholars of information and communication technologies coined the term digital divide.

This is a concept that has evolved over time, but refers – in a first degree – to the lack of access to internet connection, at adequate speeds and technological devices that allow exploiting that connection. In a second grade, at the lack of skills to fully reap the benefits of access to the internet and technologies, once those problems are solved.

Therefore, in Tec Review We spoke with specialists from The Competitive Intelligence Unit (The CIU), a strategic consulting, dimensioning and research firm in communications markets (telecommunications and broadcasting), infrastructure and technology.

Ernesto Piedras, CEO and general director of The CIU comments that, just as today it is impossible to conceive of human life without water or economic life without electricity, The main development gap today – between people and countries – is the connectivity or digital gap.

For this reason, the telecommunications reform of 2013 established the right to internet connection and broadband.

“Perhaps it is a mistake to have established it as right to broadband, because it is a concept that changes as technology advances and it would have been better to establish it as a right to connectivity. In the 90s, broadband was a telephone with that famously annoying sound. Until three or four years ago, broadband was two megabytes of speed. Today broadband is from 10 megabytes. Tomorrow we don’t know how it will be defined ”, he says.

Piedras explains that digital divide in Mexico occurs in two areas: in Business and in homes.

In companies

Piedras affirms that connectivity is essential, because competition in business does not only take place on a local or national scale, but on a global level.

According to the 2019 Economic Censuses of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), of four million 776,000 864 economic units that exist in the country, only 20.74% reported having access to internet service.

But, this proportion changes according to the size of the company. If it is micro (from 0 to 10 employees) the access percentage is 17.38%, a proportion that increases dramatically when the company is small (11 to 50 employees) with 81.48%, reaching 93.95 and 92.69% for the cases of the medium-sized companies (51 to 250 employees) and large (251 and more employees), respectively.

Regarding the use of computer equipment, the Economic Census itself showed proportions similar to those described for the case of the internet: 23.34% of economic units use it, going from 19.99% in micro-businesses to 93.43% in large companies.

“This X-ray is serious because the 95% of Mexican companies are micro-businesses, which means that a minority of companies have access to the internet. Large companies know that they can compete on a you-for-you basis with companies from other countries due to their great connectivity, but micro companies are at a total disadvantage in a globalized business world ”, he explains.

In the homes

The second component of the digital divide has to do with the lack of access to connectivity for people and homes, in which Mexico has challenges to overcome.

The recent Population and Housing Census 2020, also by Inegi, showed that 52.1% of homes in Mexico have internet service, a proportion that hides regional differences.

While in Mexico City and Nuevo León the percentages reach 76 and 70%, respectively, in Chiapas and Oaxaca they are 22 and 29%.

Regarding technological devices for connectivity, this survey showed that only 37.6% have at least one computer, laptop or tablet, pBut that percentage rises to 87.5% when it comes to cell phones.

Smartphones to bridge the digital divide

Samuel Bautista, an analyst at The CIU, explains that the gaps in the proportions of access to technological devices are similar in the country, which is related to the levels of development of the regions, that is: the more developed, the greater the connectivity and vice versa.

But, he says that smartphones are a factor that is reducing the digital divide, because with them you already have access to the internet, which allows user experiences such as access to information searches, social networks and email.

On this subject, Ernesto Piedras says that the pandemic gave a digital boost, which forced people to make an important social effort in several dimensions and one of them was to increase the purchase of these smartphones.

Say what now there are more mobile lines than people in Mexico, which means that the so-called mobile teledensity has already exceeded 100%.

He also comments that there are 115 million smartphones in a total of 126 million people, which implies that nine out of 10 Mexicans have a smartphone.

Piedras expresses that this phenomenon is complemented by the quality of the phones that are being acquired, since three years ago, two out of every three smartphones were low-end, that is, with limited processors, with low-resolution screens, with the inability to expand. his memory.

Now things are different: 76% of smartphones (three out of 4) are high-end, so the quality has been turned around, because they are already cell phones that can be used for greater use of internet access.

Piedras adds that although 82% of mobile lines are prepaid, for three or four years these types of lines had no internet browsing, but now there are plans to browse at low prices.

“This has been reflected in data traffic from smartphones, which has increased sevenfold in three years. Now, phone browsing is 4 GigaBytes (GB) a month, when three years ago it was only half GB. Yes, there are big differences by age, a millennial can consume 14 GB per month, and perhaps someone of advanced age zero GB, but the national average is that we browse 4 GB per month, “he says.

What to do to close the digital divide?

Ernesto Piedras adds a revealing fact about the economic impact of expanding digital connectivity in Mexico:

If broadband penetration in the country increases by 10 percentage points, Mexico’s GDP would grow 0.92 percentage points more than the current figure, that is, almost 1% additional to traditional growth, so closing the digital gap represents an engine of growth. national development.

How to close the digital divide in Mexico

These are The CIU’s recommendations:

Encourage competition so that more companies invest in telecommunications and can bring technology that allows other citizens to access it at competitive prices. That the government can compensate what the market cannot do: coordinate joint actions through a national digital agenda, in which it provides incentives for companies to reach certain levels of coverage or to reach areas that are difficult to access, in addition to areas that are difficult to access. that can be profitable. For there to be a greater involvement of Mexicans in the process of reducing the digital divide, in addition to providing greater infrastructure and connectivity, the development of the technological capabilities of individuals is also important. This means that as more people get involved in learning about the use of new technologies and improving digital skills from young to old, it will allow the skills gap to not widen when new technologies arrive.

Regarding the latter, Ernesto Piedras points out that closing the digital divide is an ongoing process, because even in the fictitious assumption that all houses and companies in the country have access to the internet and that all people have a smartphone or computer with access to the network, technological innovation itself will make browsing speeds become obsolete.

It is worth mentioning that before broadband was two megabytes, now you can have access to more than 10 megabytes, tomorrow with 5G, the standard will be higher.

Piedras concludes that the digital push that the pandemic gave should be taken advantage of so that people improve their digital skills both for the labor market and for education and other areas of daily life.