Mixed movements, with the SP 500 dropping moderately, Nasdaq rising and the small Russell companies clearly falling.

1- The day has been marked by a strange movement that has appeared as soon as the European session has opened. Suddenly there has been a lot of paper on the stock market and many purchases in refuge securities such as American bonds and gold that have been maintained until the end.

This movement has affected Europe the most, but Wall Street except Nasdaq as well. They look like deep-draft strong hand discharges, rotating the money into defensive positions after the heights reached.

2- The Nasdaq, as usual, has saved the furniture. He has touched the 10,000 points on several occasions, a new psychological resistance although at his height a lot of role has come out. However, it has managed to close at new all-time highs.

This 10,000 point level is the next major resistance in the market.

3- The movement of small individuals who are strongly buyers in risky values ​​every day becomes more and more, and even reckless articles in large media start to see themselves supporting their way of operating. This type of operation usually ends as the rosary of dawn.

4- Bank of America Hartner has recommended to its clients that they sell at the level of 3,250 of the SP 500 since considering that at these levels valuations at maximums of 20 years are excessive and it is very difficult to pass consistently.

5- The overbought is very high and the put call ratio reached 0.37 the lowest level since 2011 yesterday, showing extreme overbought. After such readings, markets have historically had great difficulties in continuing to rise comfortably.

6- Experts say that the key is in what happens after the expiration of derivatives on the next day 19.

7- At the moment the trend continues to be bullish on Wall Street.

8- The Nasdaq has been helped a lot by Amazon supported by favorable recommendation changes and Apple the rumor that next month the production of its iPhone 12 could start.

9- The Dow Jones industrial average fell 296.99 points, or 1.08%, to 27,275.45, the S&P 500 lost 25.06 points, or 0.78%, to 3,207.33 and the composite Nasdaq added 29 , 01 points, or 0.29%, at 9,953.75

10- On a rare day like this where weakness has been seen without negative catalysts, but rather for good reasons it is important that we see how the MOC is, we must remember that it had been showing great strength for several days.

Well, be careful, because there is a third change.

Almost 1,400 net of seller imbalance, the worst in many days.

Specifically 592.5 million buyer imbalances but 2,000 million seller imbalances. It is not a good sign on a day as we said above where it has been lowered without negative catalysts. The market appears to be overbought.

11- Tomorrow there is a FED meeting although we do not expect the same great things.

12- The bonds have a strong recovery from the lows they touched after the employment data on Friday