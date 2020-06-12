June 11, 2020 | 6:40 pm

Terrafina, the real estate trust (Fibra) specialized in industrial and logistics complexes, registered a 5.3% drop in its net income to 1,036.1 million pesos, during the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in its clients.

The tenants of its complexes belong to a greater extent to the automotive sector, with a participation of 34%, which was affected by the temporary closure of the plants, as it was not classified as an essential activity during the first days of the health contingency by part of the government.

“An important part of our plan is the implementation of relief programs for the payment of rent for those tenants who have required and demonstrated affectations in their operations. As of the date of this report, a total of 115 applications have been received, of which 50% were accepted by Terrafina, ”said Alberto Chretin, CEO and chairman of the company’s technical committee.

He added that most of the income relief programs are the deferral of this, which he hopes to recover throughout the second half of the year. The least are the rental discounts requested by the tenants.

However, its Net Operating Income (ION) increased 11% to 937.1 million pesos for the period from January to March of this year.

La Fibra reported an average occupancy rate in its different territories of the country of 96.1% with an average income of $ 5.19 per square foot.

“I would like to highlight that we reiterate our growth guide, since we are in a good position in terms of rent collection, our liquidity as well as the outlook for the portfolio by the end of the year. In case of identifying any change in these circumstances, we will be reviewing this decision going forward, ”said Chretin.

In addition, the company has approximately $ 210 million in cash, and has access to a revolving line for another $ 150 million, which was announced in early April.

“We believe that this gives us the necessary solvency to face expenses related to the operation of the business, as well as covering any contingency if necessary,” he said.