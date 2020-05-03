Notimex.- The 68-bed hospital in Central Park, New York, for the treatment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) would close during the second week of May, depending on the decrease in the impact of the pandemic in the state.

The 14-tent hospital is located in the East Meadow section of Upper East Sid Park. It was set up with support from the evangelical organization Samarita’s Purse in order to alleviate the saturation of local hospitals due to the overflow of coronavirus cases.

However, members of the organization told The Post that the worst wave of coronavirus has passed and the income of infected people begins to decrease, so they will no longer receive patients from May 4.

Also read: Almost 3.5 million infected in the world by coronavirus, estimate

The site served as an extension of Mount Sinai Hospital and facilitated the treatment of 315 patients with COVID-19. However, the Telemundo media highlighted that local officials also asked for the closure.

New York City Council Chairman Corey Johnson was among the first to apply to Mount Sinai Hospital, after being informed that Samaritan’s Purse had employees sign a document against equal marriage.

“It is time for Samaritan’s Purse to leave New York. This group, led by Franklin Graham, notoriously bigoted and arrogant of hatred, came at a time when our city could not in good conscience reject any offer of help. That time has passed, “wrote Corey Johnson on his Twitter account.

The Central Park hospital is not the only one that has begun to be disabled. According to The Post, the Navy’s floating hospital, the ship USNS Comfort, left New York Harbor last Thursday and the Army hospital at the Javits Center began shutting down its operations this Friday.

It may interest you: Mexico ranks 28th in financial strength against coronavirus: The Economist

Although the center enabled by Samaritan’s Purse will stop receiving patients from Monday, it is likely that its total withdrawal from the area will be in two weeks.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo reported 299 new deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) this Saturday in the past 24 hours. In total, the entity has already reported 18,909 deaths since the start of the epidemic.

In addition, Cuomo confirmed four thousand 663 new positive cases for a state total of 312 thousand 977 infections. Across the United States, the number of people infected is one million 126 thousand 519.