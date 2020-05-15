Close moderately higher after many changes of direction on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.08 points, or 0.25%, to 23,685.42, the S&P 500 gained 11.2 points, or 0.39%, to 2,863.7, and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.84 points, or 0.79%, to 9,014.56.

1- The week ends as it started, with decreases in the weekly calculation but that does not mean much from a technical point of view because the lateral range in which the large indexes have been involved for more than a month is respected. Many lunges for the end to always be in the same place.

2- Today’s session was very confusing, with the SP 500 changing direction several times throughout the day with very little clarity of ideas therefore.

3- And is that on the negative side there are many factors to be restless. Very bad macro data those that have occurred on the day, especially that of retail sales with a drop of no less than 16% and with the figure of industrial production registering the biggest drop in the last 100 years.

And what is worse today has been a day where the thought has grown strongly that the United States and China have entered a new and unstoppable trade war with an uncertain and dangerous ending. Today the United States has taken action against Huawei and the Chinese have responded with great violence by threatening the North American companies Apple, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems and the aeronautical manufacturer Boeing.

In short, we lack the reasons to be concerned about the negative side.

4- But the operators do not dare to break the lateral range either, since there are also positive aspects, such as for example that the reopening of the economy is progressing and for the moment it does not materialize except in some cases such as Texas, the dreaded outbreak of cases. . It may be soon or not, but it has not happened yet.

On the other hand, Republicans today have somehow begun to accept that $ 3 trillion plan proposed by Democrats. It is unlikely that they will accept the plan as their political enemies put it, but it does seem that there may be a very strong new aid package on the table soon, and there are also constant rumors that the Federal Reserve could launch a new QE.

In short, the case is that with reason or without it the market is a little confused on the direction to take. On the upper side, there are very important resistances that limit the possibility of profit remarkably and this also makes everyone more cautious. The bears don’t dare many attacks either after seeing the strong bullish stretch we’ve had since the end of March.

5- The volume is clearly down as we continue inside the side, a logical demonstration that strong hands are making life difficult until there is more clarity of ideas.

6- We have had an important expiration of Options that conditioned a lot on strong hands according to McElligott. It is very important to see if next week we take any clear course once released from the yoke of maturities. The 2760 zone is the dangerous support to watch in the case of the SP 500.

7- The valuations, even with the correction we have had this week, continue to be very high, taking into account the sharp drop in the results and also considering that we have few clues about the future evolution since up to 30% of the SP 500 companies do not They wanted to make forecasts for the end of the year.

8- This afternoon, some forecast models of the Federal Reserve have anticipated a gross domestic product for the second quarter below -42%. There is nothing. No matter how much reopening of the economy we want to implement, this will take, as Powell said this week, enough time to fix it.

9- Oil with a rise at this time of more than 7% has been a considerable bullish factor.

10- Interesting rise in gold that has managed to break a triangle upwards. Which continues to give it bullish potential.

11- The bonds, especially the longer-term ones, have shown moderate weakness throughout the day due to the fear of the flood of paper that the treasury will originate in order to finance the aid plans. Next week, keep an eye on Wednesday, the 20th, where the new 20-year bond that makes competition to the current 30-year bond will be auctioned. In addition, the Federal Reserve has said that next week it will lower its purchases.

12- According to MacElligott we move in the negative gamma zone in the SP 500, not too strong but there it is, as long as the SP 500 does not exceed 2900 points again, the problem is that if it does, the operators will say that it is very little margin of his comfortable life since he will be very close to the great resistance of the 3000 points that it seems, really very difficult to break at the first change

13- Another factor of relative calm for the markets has been the fact that Trump has spent the whole day trying to convince people, with relative success that there will be a vaccine by the end of the year. This is a totally free statement as medical experts say that is highly unlikely. But you already know how these things work. Today he has gone so far as to say that he has 14 vaccines under study and that at least one of these will be achieved. Reality, according to serious doctors and not politicians, is that the good vaccine will not appear until the second part of next year.