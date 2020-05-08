Clear increases in the day today, these are the factors to highlight:

1- The main positive factor of the day has been the drop in tension in the threat of a trade war between the United States and China that Trump reopened in recent days. During the day they have had telephone meetings, it seems that they are conciliatory and in general the tone of everyone has dropped a lot. However, we cannot trust too much because the incidents we had in past episodes related to the trade war are still fresh in our memory. The mood and direction changes were constant. But so far today has been a positive factor.

2- The highly anticipated employment data, although it has not been very inspiring precisely, since it has come out really hard, at least it has been less bad than expected and has been coldly received by the stock markets. It could have been a negative catalyst according to the chronicles, but it must be remembered that macroeconomic data, no matter how bad they have been, have long been ignored.

3- The disconnection from the reality of the North American indices is enormous. And it is that the market considers that technological values ​​are not only not affected by the crisis but that it favors them, with which they are always strong and are always pulling the indexes, also the distorted SP 500 where only five of these great values Technology firms account for almost a quarter of the index’s weighting.

4- In fact, today one of those great values ​​that distort the SP 500, the technological giant Apple has been the cause of a quite important final pull. It has started to rise when it announced that next week it will open its stores again in the United States. United.

Apple has ended up rising more than 2% and has led the SP 500 hand in hand to close practically at all-time highs. This index is just over seventy points from the very large resistance of 3000 points, reinforced by the passing of the average of 200, a level of resistance really very very very difficult to pass to the first exchange rate.

5- We are already clearly within the positive gamma zone, as MacElligott would say, which is why the market has less tendency to roll back downwards. As we have seen today, it is easier to accumulate profits in a more calm way.

6- The small companies of the Russell have had a very good day with very strong increases that have approached 4% no less.

7- It has been much commented during the day that the futures on federal funds have begun to discount that at the end of this year or the beginning of the following the interest rates would be negative in the United States. The yield on the two-year US bond at many points in the session has hit record lows of just over 0.11%

8- The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.91% to finish at 24,330.77 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.69%, to 2,929.77. The Nasdaq compound rose 1.58% to 9,121.32.

9- The SP 500 ends the week rising 3.04% and the NASDAQ rising 6%. The Dow Jones gains 2.56%