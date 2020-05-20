Yesterday morning, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, held a virtual meeting with several of the main managers of Mexican soccer, as well as sponsors, to analyze what could happen with the Clausura 2020 tournament, which was said yesterday that could be canceled.

Some journalists on social networks assured that the decision to cancel the tournament was made, and that one of the managers who supported this motion was Alejandro Irarragorri, president of Grupo Orlegi.

The same Irarragorri denied the version on the radio program El Cuartel, where he mentioned that Orlegi “is not promoting”, and that he is not “in favor” of canceling Clausura 2020, but that he is “in favor of finding” favorable solutions for the destination of the tournament.

He also expressed his position to the journalist David Medrano, who asked him why Orlegi is in favor of the end of the tournament ?, to which the former Santista president replied: “It is totally false, everyone’s position is to understand the dimension of the problem that we face and find the best option for everyone: Hobby, players, teams and all the people who live around soccer. We have to seek to make decisions that help in the medium and long term and allow us to rescue the a certain crisis that we face. “





DIFFICULTIES

Because the epicenter (in Mexico) of the pandemic is the capital and its metropolitan area, América, Cruz Azul and the Pumas are unable to play in their stadiums, even behind closed doors, in addition to other teams such as Toluca, the Xolos and even Puebla.

The option to play in a single venue is also complicated, because it would require many training camps as well as hotels for each of the 18 teams that must play the remaining seven dates, as well as the league for the best eight in the table.

It should be noted that the tournament was suspended after date 10 with Cruz Azul as leader with 22 points, followed by León with 21 units, while Santos Laguna is in third place with 17 points.

It would be the first time in the history of the professional era of Mexican soccer that the championship was declared void.

PELÁEZ SPEAKS

Ricardo Peláez, Guadalajara’s sports director, confirmed the institution’s stance, seeking to end the tournament, with the remaining matches, due to this they have sought to get ahead and be prepared as soon as possible.

“We are thinking that the tournament is going to end, this week there will be important meetings of the presidents to make that decision. We are anticipating a little to the probable return to normality, playing the seven missing dates and the group, that would be a stage, “he said.

However, Peláez is also aware of the other side of the coin and the cancellation of the contest is also a probability that is considered by Guadalajara.

“We are also thinking of others. If at any time the decision is made to cancel the league, we will have to cut training, align the physical trainers with medical protocols to give perhaps a short break to the players, from a week, come back as if it were a preseason, already on the field, in small groups, under strict measures and medical protocols. “

AMBRIZ WANTS CANCELLATION

Ignacio Ambriz, León coach, considered that the best thing would be to end Clausura 2020, and that the title be vacant.

“I am going to side with the human side, I think the best thing would be to finish it. Because of how the schedule is going to be, there may be many injured. The healthiest thing is that the tournament ended today,” he said.

He recalled that there is still a long way to go, after only ten days of the regular phase were played, in addition to the lack of the league.

“It is halfway, it is not that there are two days left to play the league then later or play a final and the most fair thing is that this tournament is left without a champion,” he said.

10

JOURNEYS

they had been played at Clausura 2020

before being suspended; Cruz Azul was leader with 22 points.

