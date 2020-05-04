The affected website is Filelist.ro, whose domain is now in the hands of the Romanian authorities. The portal was founded in 2007, and celebrated its twelfth anniversary last December. Despite being a Romanian portal, it has visits from all over the world thanks to having an interface in English and a large amount of content in that language. In total, it had between 7.5 and 10 million monthly visits, with around 1 million registered users.

The web managers already suspected something strange

The website became unavailable a few days ago, and rumors began to skyrocket as they usually do in these types of situations. One of them claimed that the domain was in the hands of the authorities, which is quite rare in a country like Romania. The web managers stated that an operation against the web was going to take place, and finally it was.

As it appears on the web, the domain has been seized by the authorities. Furthermore, looking at the technical data of the domain, the domain also appears as locked. Web managers have already suspected something for a month, as they redirected to a new domain, filelist.io, which was registered on April 6.

The managers affirm that all the information is protected and encrypted, so that the authorities cannot access the data of any user, since they also stored practically nothing of them on the servers. Despite this, it is important to remember that we should never give our real data on this type of page, although our public IP address usually appears when downloading torrent.

Filelist.io: new domain

The new domain, filelist.io, is still operational, so everything seems to indicate that the servers, or at least their backups, are still in the hands of the managers. Unfortunately, the fact that the authorities have their eye on the web looks very bad for these managers, since the new domain could last very little, and more legal actions could be initiated against them.

Romania is one of the countries where piracy is most closely monitored, since the United States Trade Representative also lists it as one of the 34 countries that monitor piracy and copyright protection. Among its objectives is to end the websites that facilitate piracy, and private trackers are one of its main objectives.