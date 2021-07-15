Closer to freedom, Britney Spears will be able to choose her lawyer – El Sol de México

Britney Spears, the pop princess, seems to have a little respite from Liberty by granting him the option of power choose your own attorney.

This represents a substantial change in the legal guardianship what controls your life for more than 13 years and which the singer wants to end.

Now the famous singer will be represented by Mathew Rosengart, a lawyer who has handled cases of celebrities such as Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg and whose first objective will be to remove Jamie Spears, father of the artist, from guardianship.

Since 2008, Britney had been represented by Samuel Ingham, a court-appointed attorney who recently asked to withdraw from the case after her work was called into question when the singer said she never let him speak out against guardianship and that she was not informed about her right to request termination.

According to an exclusive from The New York Times, this lawyer would have earned more than $ 3 million since 2008 and sources close to the case have denounced that Ingham has been more faithful to the interests of the father than of the singer herself.

But in addition, the fact that Britney can hire her own representative calls into question the existence of her own legal guardianship, a mechanism reserved for severely disabled people who are not supposed to be able to take care of themselves.

Thus, the judge’s decision sets a precedent in the case of Britney that could be transferred to the rest of the legal system that protects guardianships, in full controversy thanks to the notoriety of the singer.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Report your father for abuse

The singer intervened again by phone this Wednesday, despite the fact that her appearance was not in the plans of the hearing.

“I am here to get rid of my father and report him for abuse,” he said.

The interpreter of “Toxic” described her 13 years deprived of liberty as an “absolute cruelty” in which she came to think that they wanted to kill her and whose sole objective was to make her feel that “she was crazy”.

Britney’s father took over her personal life and finances after a period of erratic behavior that made headlines in 2008.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Although the measure was temporary in its inception, it has been maintained throughout 13 years in which the artist has acted, published albums and starred in a millionaire show in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, sometimes against her will. .

Last week, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, requested that her daughter be able to choose an attorney.

“Now, and in recent years, the ward is capable of taking care of himself and, in fact, within the parameters of the guardianship, he has made literally millions of dollars as an international celebrity,” he argued.

During the new hearing, Britney herself insisted again that she not only wants to end the guardianship, but that she wants to sue her father for “abuse.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the door of the Los Angeles Courts to demand the freedom of the artist, whose case has been around the world after her statement on June 23 in which she assured that “she was not happy” and lived in a regime of “slavery”.