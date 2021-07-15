Closer to being able to use hydrogen as a sustainable source of energy

There are natural microorganisms that produce hydrogen through special enzymes called hydrogenases. What is special about hydrogenases is that they generate hydrogen catalytically. Unlike electrolysis, which is usually carried out industrially using an expensive platinum catalyst, these microorganisms use organometallic iron compounds. Given this and the great interest in hydrogen as an energy source, it is not surprising that the international team of Wolfgang Weigand of the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany, set out to find out exactly how this catalytic process takes place.

In the past, many compounds that follow the chemical model of natural hydrogenases have already been made. However, the compound devised by Weigand’s team has provided entirely new insights into the catalysis process.

As in nature, the new compound is based on a molecule that contains two iron atoms. However, the researchers changed the chemical environment of iron. Specifically, they substituted an amine for a phosphine oxide with similar chemical properties.

This allowed Weigand and his colleagues to better understand the process of hydrogen formation.

“During the experiment, we could actually see the hydrogen gas come out of solution in little bubbles,” Weigand says. The measurement data and simulation results were then used to perform quantum chemical calculations. This allowed the team to propose a plausible mechanism for how each step of the reaction to generate hydrogen occurs. “This has never been done before with this level of precision,” emphasizes Weigand.

Among the instruments shown, there is an electrochemical cell that houses a solution of the compound created at the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, which was used to produce hydrogen. (Photo: Jens Meyer / University of Jena)

The team has published the results of the experiments and the proposed reaction pathway in the academic journal ACS Catalysis.

Building on these findings, Weigand and his colleagues now want to develop new compounds that can not only produce hydrogen energy-efficiently, but also use sustainable energy sources to do so. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)