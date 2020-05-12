With the suspension of face-to-face classes in public and private schools, many families do not know how to balance the work routine with the children at home. According to data from the National Continuous Household Survey 2018, Brazil has 35.5 million children (people under 12 years old), which corresponds to 17.1% of the population. As a result, millions of families need to reconcile home office, isolation and children’s learning at home.

“By itself, the daily life of family and school is already challenging. However, at this historic moment, family members are being asked to actively participate in this domestic academic journey”, comments the pedagogical manager of the Positivo Teaching System, Milena Fiuza. For her, the best way now is to clarify that this period is not a vacation, recess or idle time, but the offer of an alternative format for the learning to continue.

For chores at home, the pedagogue comments that barriers such as complaints, procrastination and frustration – coming from parents – make it clear to children that what needs to be done is not pleasurable. “The way parents deal with homework directly influences the child’s level of interest. Preparing an environment where the family can participate in an integrated way is a good way out. Simple attitudes, such as turning off the TV and the cell phone – both child and parents -, contribute substantially to maintaining motivation in the task “, he guides.

Opportunity to create routine

According to Milena, in this period in particular, the concern is with something bigger than daily homework. “Now, establishing a study habit is essential to balance the chores of the child, the parents and the moments of rest. With a pre-established agenda, the same time that the student would be at school should be set for carrying out activities school, “explains the specialist, reinforcing that the child can be involved in the construction of this routine,” in which she will share with the family how school schedules, activities and breaks are organized “.

When creating a study practice, the pedagogue explains that parents also encourage children and adolescents to develop a sense of responsibility. “Aware of their duties, citizens develop much more organized and focused. In addition, it is important to monitor whether the agenda established for daily activities is being fulfilled, making adjustments throughout the process so that the routine is respected and easily readapted with regularization of the school situation “, he advises. It is a new situation – both for school and for parents and children. “The important thing is that we should not rely on excesses, nor promote exaggerated strategies that end up creating discomfort in children who are already completely out of the habit of everyday life. Breathe and take the opportunity to strengthen the emotional bonds with your children”, ends.

