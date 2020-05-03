The Government of Mexico City announced yesterday that, from April 23 and until further notice, they will temporarily close 20% of the stations of the stations with the least demand for the Metro, Metrobus and Light Rail as part of Phase 3 to combat the Coronavirus epidemic COVID-19. Today the complete list of closed stations has been released and is as follows:
Meter
Line 1:
Juanacatlan
Line 2:
Allende
Pantheons
Popotala
Line 3: Without closures
Line 4:
Talisman
Bondojito
North Channel
Friar servando
Line 5:
Aragon
Eduardo Molina
Hangars
Mysteries
Gomez Valley
Line 6
North 45
Tezozomoc
Line 7
You constitute
Refinery
Saint Anthony
Line 8
I blame
Cerro de la Estrella
The beam
Worker
Line 9:
Sport City
Lazaro Cardenas
Mixiuhca
Velodrome
Line 12
Central axis
San Andrés Tomatlán
Tlaltenco
Line A
Oriental Agricultural
San Juan Canal
Old Rock
Line B
Oceania Sports
Olympic
Romero Rubio
Tepito
Metrobus
Line 1:
Saint simon
Buenavista II
El Chopo
Campeche
Naples
Sports City
France
Olive
CU
C.C.U
Line 2:
Nicolás Bravo
Del Moral
CCH Oriente
Tecolutla River
Poplars
Dr. Vertiz
Escandon
Antonio Maceo
Line 3:
Westeros 146
Westeros 134
Nacozari hero
The race
Ricardo Flores Magon
Buenavista III
World Worker
Line 4: Without closures
Line 5:
High School 3
Guadalupe River
Victory
Santa Coleta River
General Archive of the Nation
Line 6:
Providencia expansion
482
416 East
Francisco Morazán
Line 7:
La Villa Children’s Hospital
Necaxa
Key
Violet gazebo
Paris
The Diana
Anthropology
Light Rail
The towers
Xotepingo
Tepepan
Francisco Goitia
The cycle stations of the Ecobici service will remain open with the exception of Pino Suárez-Corregidora. further Hoy No Circula will be applied to all cars in the city regardless of their hologram code.
