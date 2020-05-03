The Government of Mexico City announced yesterday that, from April 23 and until further notice, they will temporarily close 20% of the stations of the stations with the least demand for the Metro, Metrobus and Light Rail as part of Phase 3 to combat the Coronavirus epidemic COVID-19. Today the complete list of closed stations has been released and is as follows:

Meter

Line 1:

Juanacatlan

Line 2:

Allende
Pantheons
Popotala

Line 3: Without closures

Line 4:

Talisman
Bondojito
North Channel
Friar servando

Line 5:

Aragon
Eduardo Molina
Hangars
Mysteries
Gomez Valley

Line 6

North 45
Tezozomoc
Line 7
You constitute
Refinery
Saint Anthony

Line 8

I blame
Cerro de la Estrella
The beam
Worker

Line 9:

Sport City
Lazaro Cardenas
Mixiuhca
Velodrome

Line 12

Central axis
San Andrés Tomatlán
Tlaltenco

Line A

Oriental Agricultural
San Juan Canal
Old Rock

Line B

Oceania Sports
Olympic
Romero Rubio
Tepito

(SEMOVI)

Metrobus

Line 1:

Saint simon
Buenavista II
El Chopo
Campeche
Naples
Sports City
France
Olive
CU
C.C.U

Line 2:

Nicolás Bravo
Del Moral
CCH Oriente
Tecolutla River
Poplars
Dr. Vertiz
Escandon
Antonio Maceo

Line 3:

Westeros 146
Westeros 134
Nacozari hero
The race
Ricardo Flores Magon
Buenavista III
World Worker

Line 4: Without closures

Line 5:
High School 3
Guadalupe River
Victory
Santa Coleta River
General Archive of the Nation
Line 6:
Providencia expansion
482
416 East
Francisco Morazán

Line 7:

La Villa Children’s Hospital
Necaxa
Key
Violet gazebo
Paris
The Diana
Anthropology

(SEMOVI)

Light Rail

The towers
Xotepingo
Tepepan
Francisco Goitia

(SEMOVI)

The cycle stations of the Ecobici service will remain open with the exception of Pino Suárez-Corregidora. further Hoy No Circula will be applied to all cars in the city regardless of their hologram code.

.