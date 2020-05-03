The Government of Mexico City announced yesterday that, from April 23 and until further notice, they will temporarily close 20% of the stations of the stations with the least demand for the Metro, Metrobus and Light Rail as part of Phase 3 to combat the Coronavirus epidemic COVID-19. Today the complete list of closed stations has been released and is as follows:

Meter

Line 1:

Juanacatlan

Line 2:

Allende

Pantheons

Popotala

Line 3: Without closures

Line 4:

Talisman

Bondojito

North Channel

Friar servando

Line 5:

Aragon

Eduardo Molina

Hangars

Mysteries

Gomez Valley

Line 6

North 45

Tezozomoc

Line 7

You constitute

Refinery

Saint Anthony

Line 8

I blame

Cerro de la Estrella

The beam

Worker

Line 9:

Sport City

Lazaro Cardenas

Mixiuhca

Velodrome

Line 12

Central axis

San Andrés Tomatlán

Tlaltenco

Line A

Oriental Agricultural

San Juan Canal

Old Rock

Line B

Oceania Sports

Olympic

Romero Rubio

Tepito

Metrobus

Line 1:

Saint simon

Buenavista II

El Chopo

Campeche

Naples

Sports City

France

Olive

CU

C.C.U

Line 2:

Nicolás Bravo

Del Moral

CCH Oriente

Tecolutla River

Poplars

Dr. Vertiz

Escandon

Antonio Maceo

Line 3:

Westeros 146

Westeros 134

Nacozari hero

The race

Ricardo Flores Magon

Buenavista III

World Worker

Line 4: Without closures

Line 5:

High School 3

Guadalupe River

Victory

Santa Coleta River

General Archive of the Nation

Line 6:

Providencia expansion

482

416 East

Francisco Morazán

Line 7:

La Villa Children’s Hospital

Necaxa

Key

Violet gazebo

Paris

The Diana

Anthropology

Light Rail

The towers

Xotepingo

Tepepan

Francisco Goitia

The cycle stations of the Ecobici service will remain open with the exception of Pino Suárez-Corregidora. further Hoy No Circula will be applied to all cars in the city regardless of their hologram code.

.