Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 17, 2020, p. a10

Resuming football leagues behind closed doors is the least bad option to alleviate the finances of the clubs in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, since they will have the most important income: the payment of television rights and sponsorships, although there would still be an affectation to complete 100 percent of their perceptions, said Francisco San José, professor of marketing at the School of Sports Sciences of the Anahuac University.

“The clubs have to make the least bad decision, since at the moment it will be difficult to recover normality. The first alternative is to play without an audience, with which television rights begin, which presumably will be with a high rating, and image sponsorships, where soccer serves as a platform to display commercial brands. ”

However, the associated sponsorships, which are those related to the sale of drinks and food offered within the stadium, will still be awaited. Brewers, soft drinks and snack companies will not recover a percentage of investment yet.

He indicated that the schools with great assists in the stadiums will also be affected, since they will not reach the budget that they had estimated with the box office sale prior to the start of the pandemic.

Clubs with very good tickets will be more affected than those that do not have such good levels of occupancy in the stadiums. For example, in Mexico the teams from the north, Tigres, Monterrey, Xolos, a little Santos or Chivas, which usually have good entries.

He stressed that although after the pause of activities the clubs will begin to have income, I do not know if it is enough to fully recover the budget that they had stipulated in view of the expenses that they must carry out.

He pointed out that in some cases the teams could be handled in black numbers or at least in red numbers, but in much smaller amounts than they have had during the suspension of tournaments.

He recognized that the disadvantages will be more in the mood and sports, since the footballer is used to playing before the fans, with an empty room it gives a feeling of punishment.

Regarding the resumption of the Bundesliga yesterday, Francisco San José pointed out that it will have great notoriety and media impact because it will be the only active elite league in the world.

The German tournament will be the great showcase at a sporting level for now, the other European championships will be incorporated little by little, in addition to which it is not very clear when the professional competitions of the United States, such as the NBA or MLB, will resume.

