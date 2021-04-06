Closed copy of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ it’s the most expensive game ever

Collecting classic video games is not cheap, especially if the interested party plans to acquire completely new consoles or games. Proof of this is the recent auction of a Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros., the mythical 1985 game that made it big on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Believe it or not, someone paid $ 660,000 by that title. This is equivalent to approximately 558,760 euros or 13,400,000 Mexican pesos.

Yes, the figure is huge. In fact, became the most expensive video game ever after breaking all the records. It is clear that finding a brand new copy of Super Mario Bros. is not a common thing these days. If to the above we add that the vision of Shigeru Miyamoto marked a before and after in the video game industry —and entertainment in general—, perhaps only in this way we can understand why someone spent such a figure to add it to their collection.

According to the information collected by Eurogamer, WataGames, an organization whose job it is to rate classic video games according to their physical conditions, awarded it 9.6 to the stamped copy. It is not the maximum note, but it is enough to raise its monetary value through the roof. Another factor that increased the price is that this copy belongs to the fourth wave of produced units of Super Mario Bros. According to Heritage Auctions, this is a very scarce version.

“This particular copy was manufactured in late 1986, and it was one of the first copies to have shrink plastic wrap instead of an adhesive seal. By early 1987, Nintendo was already producing a new variation of its original packaging. Because the production period for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy of this same production under similar conditions would be like looking for a single drop of water in the ocean. Heritage Auctions

Super Mario Bros. is a sought-after classic among wealthy collectors

It should be noted that this is not the first time that a new copy of Super Mario Bros. reaches a stratospheric value, since during 2019 another was sold for $ 100,150. However, the difference between the two auctions is considerable. Even the most recent copy exceeded the value of the Nintendo PlayStation, that mysterious console that never made it to the market. The only prototype that still exists was sold in March 2020 for $ 360,000.

