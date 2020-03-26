It is always nice to see how companies take risks with new proposals, sometimes totally different from what we are used to. With Nintendo we experience similar situations with Splatoon and ARMS, and that is a little the key that is sought: new ideas, but with that characteristic touch of each company. This time we have to talk about Ubisoft and one of the news that E3 revealed in the past: Roller Champions, a new title for the French company this time focusing on the competitive aspect. But this time it’s not about shooting or using skills, it’s about rolling and rolling until victory. In recent weeks, Ubisoft enabled a closed alpha of the game. At NextN we had the opportunity to play (and we even did a streaming recently), and today we want to delve a little deeper into our experience. We consider it important to emphasize that this “closed alpha” has only been available for PC, but it has allowed us a first contact for when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch.

With skates and crazy

First of all, keep in mind that, as it is a closed alpha, it is normal that there was not much content. And we refer specifically to character editorIt seemed a bit basic since it offered few options for body and face. Hopefully the final version of the game offers a wider range of options.

But the important thing about Roller Champions is its gameplay, and it offers a rather interesting concept. The main idea of ​​the game is that we must dunk the ball through a hoop placed high to get points and the first team to reach 5 wins. But if it were that easy, it wouldn’t be fun. The key is that it is necessary complete at least one lap on the circuit (in the form of an ellipse) with the ball in your team’s possession so that the aforementioned ring opens. You only need to go around, but if you score, you only get one point. If you manage to make several consecutive laps without having your ball and marks stolen, you get more hit points (2 laps are 3 points and 3 laps are 5 points).

Obviously, don’t wait for the other team to let you walk around the stadium however you want. Rivals can plate up and attack you to steal the ball, which would nullify your progress. The same applies in reverse: your team can attack the opponent when they have the ball. Therefore, the experience becomes a kind of “Tug of war” between the two teams, with all the players hitting each other while one player only thinks about accelerating and not getting caught. Or you watch the ball constantly change teams because the action takes place at a point in the stadium. In any case, winning in the Roller Champions focuses mainly on the teamwork, either passing the ball or protecting the person carrying it.

A matter of skill, not “skills”

The fashion for today’s “competitive” games is to have a repertoire of characters with unique abilities, or to be able to create a character that you equip those abilities to have a certain advantage or a defined role in the team. But Roller Champions decides not to approach those concepts so that the gaming experience focuses on the skill of each player and how you master the controls, and it must be said that in this aspect it is not easy at all. The only “skills” so to speak were team movements, which consist of holding on to a teammate to get an extra boost or to do a special jump.

It is not easy to have to remember to accelerate (for which you have to hold a specific button), plate, jump (whose only use is to do a flying kick), duck or pass. But to that you have to add the unevenness that you can take advantage of to gain speed. Here you will think: and what for? As it turns out, there are players who have to climb the walls to gain speed, go back down and up again, like this over and over again to avoid any attack. While I saw one of my rivals doing that, I thought “I can’t do that in 100 years”.

That is perhaps the only problem I see right now in Roller Champions: It depends so much on the skill one has with the controls and mechanics that a quite large gap among the most loose players and those with less skill. Perhaps, when there is a better structured matchmaking system, it will be a problem to be solved. But in this alpha, with the few players available, many times I had to fight against more experienced players and it was almost impossible to score a point, which is very frustrating. This is related to the “fan” system, as it is very confusing. As you win, you get fans (which helped us know which players had more experience with the game), but even if you lose, you also get fans, even if they are less. It was not clear to me whether it was the “classification” that pairing was governed or not.

To party in style

Leaving that more negative aspect aside, there are things that have caught the attention of the Roller Champions. For starters, while the character editor left us a little cold, the game offers many clothes to customize to our player. They are bought with the coins we earn in matches, so our few wins and many losses also affected our closet. Also, you don’t have access to a “store” per se, but the available items change from time to time. That allows for variety, but at the same time, it’s frustrating to know that you don’t have money and that when you do, the garment you wanted is gone.

On the other hand, the stadiums are well worked (in the case of an alpha). There were only 3 available, but each with clear influences from the cities they were in (for example, one was inspired by Aztec ruins). We are looking forward to seeing the other stadiums from around the world when they arrive in the final version.

Roller Champions – Who is going to skate?

The impression we get after playing Roller Champions is that it can be a fun and interesting game. Leaving connection or potential lag issues aside, it’s an original and exciting idea for both seasoned players and those just looking for a quick game. But for this, one of the problems that must be solved first is that pairing that makes the novice have no chance. But aside from that, we’re looking forward to seeing what the final version of the game will look like when it hits Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

We have made these impressions of Roller Champions thanks to access to the Closed Alpha provided by Ubisoft.

