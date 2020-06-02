The Week ended with corrections in Europe between -4% / – 5% while in the United States they were, as always, more moderate (-2% / – 3%). But we started this with strong increases (+4% / + 5% in Europe, + 3% in the US) supported by the positive prospects of a vaccine against Covid-19 (Modern) in the hope that it will allow for a sooner one recovery of the economy, to which was added the proposal of Merkel and Macron for a European Recovery Fund of 500,000 million euros financed through the issuance of European debt and destined entirely to spending (not loans) in the regions and sectors most affected .

Regarding new fiscal stimuli, and according to various sources, in the US the Democratic Party is going to present a new aid plan, valued at 3 trillion (Spanish) USD that would be added to the plans of more than 2 trillion USD already approved . The vote could take place soon, although it is also suggested that it has little chance of being approved in the Senate.

For its part, macroeconomic data continues to show the impact of confinement with very depressed activity figures, and the fall in crude prices, with some CPIs that have registered a significant moderation in the rate of progress. In the United States, in May we highlight the New York manufacturing survey (-48.5 vs. -60e and historical lows of -78.2 above) and the confidence of the University of Michigan (73.7 vs. 68e and 71.8 above). ).

In the crude oil market, Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase its production cuts in June with the aim of trying to boost the price of crude oil surprised. In this way, it will add to the cuts already agreed in the OPEC + agreement an additional cut of 1 mln b / d, reducing its production in June to 7.5 mln b / d (vs 8.5 mln b / d of original objective in May-June and> 12 mln b / d in March). Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates joined these additional cuts in order to accelerate the rebalancing between supply (still excess) and demand (very incipient recovery, maintaining significant year-on-year falls due to confinement). Thus there is a clear reversal of the price war that began in March.

Nor should we overlook the increase in geopolitical tensions, with President Trump stating that he is not willing to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping right now in the face of the situation created by Covid 19. He even went so far as to suggest the possibility of cutting all business relationship. We recall that Trump is considering the possibility of punishing China, which he accuses of releasing the virus, although he softened his words by saying that China would have unintentionally released the virus. In his sights may now be Chinese companies that are listed on American exchanges but do not follow American accounting standards. He also refused to renegotiate phase 1 of the US-China trade agreement, contrary to what China might claim, and despite the fact that Chinese purchases of American agricultural products have recently increased.

Regarding our vision of the markets, the uncertainty regarding the impact of coronavirus in the global economy continues to be high. For this reason, we will closely follow the downward revisions to economic growth, the most advanced indicators of the cycle and the impact on EPS as we gain visibility. Until then, we find it difficult to glimpse sustained soil in the bags. Continuity in the slowdown in the rate of infection remains a necessary condition, although not sufficient, to see a sustained rebound in the markets and a careful balance must be maintained between economic reactivation and social distancing to prevent a rebound in infections. In this context, we maintain caution in our portfolios, prioritizing exposure to regulated or considered essential sectors, and companies with greater flexibility to adapt to the current environment and with more conservative financial positions, which may show better relative behavior, without ruling out that the market offer better entry points.