After attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, will report at noon on Tuesday that Tomás Zerón, former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of the defunct Attorney General of the Republic (PGR, now the Prosecutor’s Office) and investigator of the Ayotzinapa case, fled the country and is sought by Interpol, now the suspicion of capture falls in Jesús Murillo Karam, former head of this institution.

« Yesterday (Monday), the Attorney General’s Office requested before a district judge of federal criminal proceedings 46 arrest warrants against public servants from various municipalities in the state of Guerrero. All of them are accused of crimes of enforced disappearance, and of organized crime ”, specified Gertz Manero.

Murillo Karam was attorney for the Republic during the six-year term of Peña Nieto. During his administration at the head of the PGR, the disappearance of the 43 students from the Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School in Ayotzinapa occurred (September 26 and 27, 2014).

After leading the investigations, the prosecutor assured that the normalistas were kidnapped by members of the Guerreros Unidos criminal organization and later burned in the garbage dump in Cocula, Guerrero municipality, which he called “the historical truth” and closed the case even though there were various inconsistencies in evidence and testimonies of various assumptions involved.

Tomás Zerón de Lucio, was Director of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the PGR, and Jesús Murillo Karam, held the post of Attorney General of the Republic in the presidential term of President Enrique Peña nieto PHOTO: ISAAC ESQUIVEL / CUARTOSCURO

The parents of the missing students as well as investigators from the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) rejected the conclusions of the attorney, who resigned from his post in February 2015.

On September 25, 2015, members of the PRD filed a lawsuit against the former head of the PGR on the grounds of serious violations of the law during the investigation led by the disappearance of the students from the Ayotzinapa normal school.

Since the beginning of 2020, the issue of missing students was a priority, which is why Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration, reported that they would be called to declare former officials and new actors about the process of the Ayotzinapa case, including the former Attorney Jesús Murillo Karam.

The parents of the disappeared students as well as the investigators of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) rejected the attorney’s conclusions Photo: (. / Edgard Garrido)

« It is evident that those who participated directly in the entire construction of this so-called historical truth will be summoned. But it is not only to summon officials from the previous administration to testify. There have already been ministerial statements, particularly from people in the state government. You remember that the former governor, the former attorney, the former secretary of public security for the state of Guerrero were there, ”he said on that occasion.

Furthermore, “other people have already been summoned and surely we will see other people, not only of officials, but of other actors who had not been summoned. We hope to have the testimony of witnesses who had had reservations to make statements., of students who were affected that day and who fortunately were freed from being disappeared, to other actors that we are interviewing, ”he explained.

The 43 students disappeared almost 4 years ago.

The Segob official commented that 18 searches have been carried out in various parts of the state of Guerrero to find the whereabouts of the normalistas and he hoped that soon there will be results.

« In some places we have verified up to 20 or 30 different points. We have had positive findings, not in all cases, particularly in twoYes, it should be noted, although there are still some areas that require further intensification in the correlation of previous searches. I hope we will have a good result soon, ”he mentioned.

After a judge released, he released 24 police officers allegedly associated with the disappearance of the normalistas last September, Encinas, described the release of those involved as « an affront to the victims and parents and shows the misery of the justice in the country ”.

And after making it known that proceedings will be opened against him, Jesús Murillo Karam assured that “he is very pleased” that the Ayotzinapa case is investigated and that up to that moment “nobody has contacted him” to talk about the case.

« They can research me as much as they want, I am completely available. No one has contacted me. At the beginning of the administration I had a meeting with officials from the Ministry of the Interior, but because I requested it, ”he said to a radio program.

He stressed that if there was a violation of the procedures in the investigation of the Ayotzinapa case, whoever did so should be punished.

Hundreds of people marched from the Angel of Independence to the capital’s Zócalo on September 26, 2019, five years after the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa. PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS / CUARTOSCURO

« It is a truly painful case, I spent practically all the time of my last months in the PGR, » he said.

Murillo Karam defended, what at the time he called « historical truth« He explained that this is a legal argument presented by the Public Ministry to the judge to determine the legitimate truth. And he insisted on having no doubt that the remains found in the Cocula dump belong to a large group of normalistas

« I always said that I could not specify how many, but I am sure that a terrible homicide was committed there ”he assured.

