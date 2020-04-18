In the coming months Palmeiras may have the return of an old acquaintance: the side Fabiano, who is on loan from Boavista, from Portugal. With a contract there until the middle of this year, the player must return to Brazil and can be reinstated to the squad. In his time in European football, he has a good reason to please the members of Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s coaching staff.

Fabiano is on loan to Boavista until the middle of this year and can return (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Boavista)

And a novelty of Fabiano in Portugal is his position. At Boavista he has played more as a defender than as a full-back, sector in which he became known. In the 2019/2020 season he made 11 appearances in the defense, all as a starter. And in one of those games he assisted in a victory over Braga 2-0, for the Portuguese Championship.

Fabiano also played as a right-back. There were seven official games, six of them as a starter and one coming out of the reserve bench. In this situation, he also contributed with an assist in the 2-1 victory over Santa Clara, in the Liga de Portugal, a competition in which Boavista occupies 11th place. The versatile player also played in other positions: two games as a midfielder on the right side and a start as the first wheel. The three games were as a starter. In other words, Fabiano has been used in almost all functions of the midfield behind, which can be a gain of experience that tends to work in favor of his reintegration.

Another factor that can facilitate its use is the club’s desire for a right-back, even with Marcos Rocha and Mayke in the squad. The club is interested in the Colombian Daniel Muñoz, of Atlético Nacional-COL, but the deal is not simple and should become even more complicated after the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, Fabiano can be an easier and cheaper option, which still has conditions to offer versatility.

Fabiano has been with Palmeiras since May 2016, when he arrived on loan. At the end of the same year, after scoring the goal that confirmed the Brazilian title of that year, it was definitely purchased. However, it ended up losing space throughout 2017 and in 2018 it was loaned to Internacional. He returned in 2019, but was not taken advantage of and ended up giving up again, this time to Boavista. His contract with Verdão runs until December 2021.

