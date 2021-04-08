Close to a rematch with Ryan Bader, Lyoto Machida praised his rival and avoided talking about a possible retirement

The light heavy of Bellator MMA, Lyoto Machida prepares for rematch with Ryan bader. The Brazilian, who will enter his first Grand prix after leaving UFC, reveals that he is encouraged to face an old acquaintance and praised his rivals. The match takes place tomorrow at Bellator 256.

“I really enjoy this opportunity, because I believe that the best of the light heavyweight division will be there. It is a great opportunity and I feel like it is a great opportunity for me. It means a lot to me, because after a long career, I will be in a different format tournament ”.

“In the UFC, there are good fighters, but it is difficult to make the comparison. Now, we fight knowing who will be our next rival. It already depends on how you fight and its popularity. Who knows, if one day both organizations face each other ”, He said Lyoto on the half day of the event.

At 42 years old, Lyoto machida is still one of the leading names for light heavyweights in Bellator MMA. When asked about a possible withdrawal, Lyoto He only boiled down to saying that he is focused on his match tomorrow and claims that he prepared in the proper way.

“I always try to live in the moments. I can’t see anything of the future. That is why I try to live every minute of my life and challenge myself. You can try to think ahead and make plans for everything, or make yourself ready for everything. Right now, I have this fight with Bader. I am motivated by this challenge and did a good preparation. I changed a lot from the first fight, which was eight years ago and I want to live in the moment ”, the Brazilian concluded.

In 2012, Lyoto machida Y Ryan bader clashed in the co-star of UFC on Fox 4. In the fight, “The Dragon” knock out Bader in the second round. Almost nine years later. Both situations are different. Machida is on a two-loss streak, while Bader comes from losing the light heavy belt after being knocked out by Vadim Nemkov.