Close to 100 cryptocurrencies have more than $ 1 billion market capitalization

Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that exceeds $ 1 trillion in value.

The cryptocurrency Ethereum has less than 25% of the capitalization of bitcoin.

The head of strategy at Coin Shares, Meltem Demirors, published on Twitter last Friday, April 2, that the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies was very close to USD 2 trillion and that the 98 main cryptocurrencies already exceed, individually, the 1,000 million in capitalization.

In hindsight, it was inevitable. but it feels so surreal on days like this, “says Demirors in his tweet. Indeed, through Coingecko, it can be seen that, among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, 99 of them have a capitalization of more than USD 1 billion. On the other hand, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, according to Coingecko, has already exceeded 2 trillion dollars, although there are discrepancies with the figures provided by CoinMarketCap.

For Coingecko, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is USD 2.020 trillion, while CoinMarketCap indicates that the total value of the cryptocurrency market is USD 1,995 trillion. This is a minor discrepancy, as there are currencies listed on one platform, not listed on the other.

The following screenshot shows the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to Coingecko.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies ordered by market capitalization. Source: Coingecko.

Despite the fact that there is only a difference in the total market capitalization of 1.25% between Coingecko and CoinMarketCap, the latter registers only 93 cryptocurrencies, among the first 100, with capitalization above $ 1 billion. Regarding the dominance of bitcoin, CoinMarketCap records 55.88%, while Coingecko reflects a dominance of 54.45%.

Cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, from position 91 to position 10, are shown in the graph below.

Cryptocurrencies reach USD 2 trillion of capitalization

Despite the fact that bitcoin has a capitalization of more than half of the entire cryptocurrency market, its appreciation lags behind altcoins. As we reported in this medium on March 31, through the index that compares the performance of altcoins against the appreciation of bitcoin in the last 90 days, we would be in an altcoin season at this time. Such a condition is established if 75% or more of the first 50 cryptocurrencies have a greater appreciation than that of bitcoin.

A total of 42 currencies in the top 50 (84%), by market capitalization, have better quarterly appreciation than bitcoin. Although the first cryptocurrency exhibits a yield of 78.2%, there are, for example, 7 cryptocurrencies with a yield greater than 1,000%. Most of the top 50 cryptocurrencies show returns greater than 100%.