Close PREP with 99.5% of registered boxes

MEXICO CITY

At the close of Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP), 47 million 227 thousand 271 votes had been counted, corresponding to 99.5% of the polling stations that were installed in the country.

Citizen participation was 52.6% of the nominal list.

It stands out that the three new parties did not reach the minimum 3% to achieve registration, therefore, if this situation is confirmed in the district counts, the INE will have to start the process of liquidating the three political institutions, once the Court Electoral release all procedures that may alter the number of votes.

During 2020, plus the budget for 2021 for these three political institutes, 592.4 million pesos have been allocated for their operation.

Of the 300 electoral districts of the country, the PAN had triumphs in 33, the PRI in 11, the PRD did not obtain any district, the Green one district, the PT zero districts, Citizen Movement 7 districts, Morena 64 districts, Solidarity Meeting, Networks Progressive Socials and Fuerza Por México, zero districts, the Va por México coalition, 65 districts, and the Juntos Haremos Historia 119 coalition.

In this way, the PAN obtains 18.29% of the votes, 8 million 680 thousand 601 votes, the PRI, 17.76%, about 8 million 429 thousand 997 votes; the PRD 3.6% of votes, one million 745 thousand 917, the Green 5.4% with 2 million 586 thousand, 260 votes; the PT with 3.2% that is one million 543 thousand, 460 votes; Citizen Movement 6.9%, 3 million 307 thousand 598; Morena 34.9%, 16 million 135 thousand 323 votes.

