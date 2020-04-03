The list of Google products and services that have disappeared it is not short. There is a cemetery full of well-known names, such as Inbox, Google Allo, Chromecast Audio, Project Ara, Picasa or Nexus devices.

Now it’s time for a rather curious and interesting application. Neighborly intended connect members of the same neighborhood so they could solve all kinds of doubts. After making contact in India, the Mountain View have decided to end the service.

An original idea that never stopped exploding

As one of the Google officials pointed out in a conversation with TechCrunch, the application started as an experiment in India, but its development has not been what the creators expected.

We launched Neighborhoodly as a beta product in Mumbai, India, in May 2018. We set out to create a useful neighborhood app that would allow neighbors to help each other find answers to everyday questions about their neighborhoods. This was in line with Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it available to users everywhere, but the product has not grown as we expected.

The Google application was intended to be a help tool in neighborhood communities. It was created together with the company Next Billion Initiative, and was based on a question and answer service. Neighbors in a neighborhood or community could register and ask the questions they needed. Among all of them, they would be able to solve doubts and help each other.

In fact, Google initially pointed out that it believed that our way of life was changing and that gradually it would become more difficult to share information so easily between neighbors. As they pointed out when Neighborly began his career, this was the way to try to change things. He couldn’t even start doing it.

Fortunately, there are other options that they can solve without too many problems the absence of Neighborly. You don’t have to go very far, Google Maps already offers all kinds of suggestions and opinions from other users over nearby places.

