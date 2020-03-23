Close CDMX zoos, churches, cinemas, theaters and gyms to avoid Covid-19 infections

The head of government clarified that the means of transport will not be closed, but that stricter health measures will be taken.

This Sunday, Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, announced that from Monday, March 23 and until April 19, activities in public places such as zoos, churches, cinemas, theaters, sports, Pillars and CENDIS will be suspended, with the aim of avoiding COVID-19 infections.

“Steam baths and gyms are closed; and they are closed and massive events cannot be held in churches, cinemas, theaters, sports, zoos, Pillars, CENDIS, “he said.

At a press conference in the Old City Hall, she also commented that both she and its secretaries and mayors will work in four cabinets To resolve issues related to the presence of the pandemic:

one- Water and Services, in order to solve the shortage of water caused in some districts by the increase in consumption

two- Health

3- Budget, with the purpose of adjusting the funds of the mayoralties due to the presence of the coronavirus

4- Financial support, with the aim of providing money, mainly, to workers in sectors affected by the pandemic, vulnerable people -such as older adults- and micro-companies.

Sheinbaum Pardo said that his administration will seek to reduce by 50% the work in the municipalities from the capital and emphasized that the employees of the city dependencies will not see any affect on their income, even though they work from home.

He added that public and private events that take place in Mexico City may not exceed a capacity of 50 people.

However, he clarified that the means of transport will not close, but stricter sanitation measures will be taken.

In turn, he announced that three people with COVID-19 are currently being treated in hospitals in Mexico City.

The head of government reiterated his call for citizenship to stay home, as well as to maintain a healthy distance to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Ask the population to stay at home and maintain a healthy distance, one and a half meters between people, to decrease contacts in such a way as to reduce the spread of the virus in the city and for people with any symptoms to stay home” , said.