SPOILERS NOTICE for series finale Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Victory and Death”, which airs now on Disney +

The Star Wars franchise has been known for some pretty epic bridge sequences. The original trilogy houses some iconic bridge scenes, including in A New Hope when Princess Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker have to fend off Stormtroopers with blasters before getting to safety while trying to escape at full speed aboard the Death Star. . In The Empire Strikes Back, there is the moment on a bridge where Darth Vader cuts off Luke’s hand and tries to lure him to the Dark Side after admitting that he was his father. In the prequels, one of the film’s most heartbreaking moments is on a bridge, when we watch the death of Ki-Adi-Mundi in the midst of a battle at the hands of the clones executing Order 66. And in the new era, Who can forget Kylo Ren killing Han Solo on the bridge in The awakening of strength to seal his loyalty to Snoke? However, while those moments were unforgettable, they pale in comparison to what Darth Maul just did on a flyover at the end of The Clone Wars.

Maul has been a force to be reckoned with in this series, especially in the final season. The last episode made him blast a bloody path aboard a Star Destroyer after Ahsoka Tano released him. This was so that he could provide her with a distraction and allow her to free Rex from Palpatine’s mind control. She did not arm Maul, but that did not stop her from a brutal scene in the hallway where she used Force telekinesis and wall panels to protect herself and attack the Clones. But as voice actor Sam Witwer said, this was just the precursor to something more surprising.

In the finale, Maul (who is also marked for death by Order 66) heads to the bridge that leads to the ship’s hyperdrive generators. Without a lightsaber, the scene begins with soldiers choking the Force and then launching one directly across the bridge to knock down a couple of soldiers several yards away to their deaths. From there, Maul begins to dodge the shots, using telekinesis to throw another off the bridge. He then uses the Force to control a soldier’s weapon, causing him to shoot some of the others in high ground, before launching the sniper off the platform.

In the latest episode of The Clone Wars, Maul is unforgiving, lightning fast, and highly efficient, dealing immense damage without a weapon. What makes it even more impressive is the fluid dynamics and animation of the show. Maul accesses the control panel where he hits and then kneels down on a soldier, hitting his helmet and grabbing him. Maul clings to him, uses it as a shield, and then forcefully shoves him like a projectile to take down a soldier who shoots in the blink of an eye. In short, it is innovating, adapting and improvising, adding many dimensions to what has been seen in the past. Maul then uses the Force to take down the hyperdrive towers like the ship in the middle of the jump, sculpting a very intimidating scene that truly evokes a Sith Lord. When the towers collapse, they destroy the bridge and end the lives of the clones that were on it, leaving Maul with a malicious smile on his face that completes the scene.

This places the ship in the gravitational field of a mysterious planet after the failed jump, and when it falls to the surface, it provides the cover and mayhem Maul needs to escape. The spaciousness, rhythm, and action vibe surpass all other jumper sequences in the Star Wars franchise. In The Clone WarsThe threat is far greater, painting the Sith assassin in a totally different light by turning him into a terrifying power.

The last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars It stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the Clone Troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul. The end of the series is now available.