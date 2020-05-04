This year nothing is the same. Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims, is marked by the coronavirus. Although Yacine Qasmi (Pontoise, France, 29 years old), striker for Rayo, confesses that confinement helps: “It is better for us because we don’t have to compete by doing it. Nor would it change much the routine of having to go to train. ” Not being able to eat or drink from sunrise to sunset, schedules are transformed. “I am a light sleeper. At 09:15 I am on my feet. I bike on an empty stomach and it works better. The most complicated time is from 13:00 to 14:00. You can see the hunger, that’s why I change it for a nap, so as not to think. When I get up I do a bike and gym again, then a shower, talk to the family… ”, explains the attacker, who lives alone in Madrid.

The night concentrates everything that the day denied him. “At 21:00 I start with a first course, something light. Years ago I puffed up, ate in three minutes and drank a whole glass of water. I learned. At 23:00, I take a second, but Strong food comes at 02:00 or 03:00. I get up and cook pasta, rice …”, He wields with the naturalness of those who do Ramadan from the age of 14. Yacine is clear the worst possible scenario: “The preseason! You have a terrible time, with three workouts a day and without drinking. We got up at seven to run on an empty stomach and that’s fine, but the longer the day, the worse. In winter you can already eat at 17:00 ”.

the same happens with food

In addition, living it in a locker room has its peculiarities. “Some say, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’ Others joke and come to drink in front of me. It doesn’t bother me: I earn points before God” When he was caught in Elche, Karim Azamoum was also doing it. Of course, with nuances: “The game day and the day before interrupted him. Being a footballer, you may not do it at the moment. You have a year to get it back“

Ramadan, which will end on May 23, carries a strong physical and mental impact. Just like confinement. “They forbid you to go out, you can bear it, but your mind continually asks you. It is the same with food. Sometimes you are not hungry and you want to eat, ”he reasons. The pandemic has left shocking images, such as Empty Mecca. “We should not judge anyone for their work. Right now the only one who can pray there is the one who cleans it. Not everything is material. So we do Ramadan, to put ourselves in the shoes of those who do not have a roof or food, “he reflects.

I taught the group video call to my mother and thus I feel less alone

For Yacine, religion is one pillar in his life (“It is everything and the Koran gives us advice to improve”) and the other, his family. Her parents, her two sisters and her younger brother live in Paris. and technology unites them these special and strange days at the same time. “It is hard to be outside your country. I am very familiar and it costs me, although Since I taught my mother the WhatsApp group video call every night we do aHe laughs, with a certain bitterness. This time he will spend Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr (the feast of the breaking of the fast) alone. “It’s sad. You cannot go out to the mosque or join the family. It is a test from God. The first thing is health ”, he concludes.

Her parents left Morocco in search of a better future and Yacine does not forget its roots. He comes back every year to help his neighbors. “I collect boots and clothes in the locker room and take them to the children. My house has its doors open and people have come to eat or shower, “he says, also moved by the solidarity gesture of the rayista fans:” It is the first time that I see something like this and I am proud. Participant. We are privileged. There are people working in Morocco 50,000 hours more and earning 50,000 times less”He sighs, as he thinks again about his family and about a Ramadan he never imagined.