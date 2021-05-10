Clipt, the OnePlus application that lets you send files for free between all your devices

Clipt is completely free and is now available on Google Play.

OnePlus has just announced in its official forum the launch of the first application for mobile terminals developed by the OneLab team.

Is named Clipt and allows us send files for free between all our devices.

This is all we can do with Clipt

Clipt is an application through which we can synchronize the clipboard of our Android mobile with that of our computer and vice versa, which will allow us to share photos, files, texts or links between both devices quickly and easily.

The operation of this new OnePlus application could not be easier: we install the app on our mobile, we install the extension in Google Chrome, we log in with our Google account, to be able to access Google Drive, and now we can start sending content.

In this sense, Clipt use our own Google Drive to transfer the data and, for that reason, the Android application asks us for the read and write permissions from our Google storagethough this app will only download the files it creates.

Also, this app it keeps the last 10 elements that we have uploaded and it is eliminating the old ones, so that, in this way, our storage in Google Drive does not fill up.

It should also be noted that the extension for Google Chrome it will be running all the time in the background, so that the clipboard can be synchronized at any time.

Once we have everything installed and configured, to be able to share a text with our computer, we will simply have to select it, click on Copy, lower the notification curtain of our mobile and click on the button Send (send) that will appear in Clipt’s persistent notification.

Via a notification from the Google Chrome extension We will know that this text is already copied to the clipboard of our PC and we will only have to paste it where we want.

Similarly, for send images or files from our smartphone to our computer We just have to open the selected element from the gallery or the file manager, click on Share and select Clipt.

As in the previous case, Chrome will send us a notification when it is available and, by clicking on it, the image or file will be downloaded to our PC.

We can also perform these actions in the opposite direction, that is, from our computer to our mobile. Thus, to send text we will have to select it and copy it to our PC, When doing this the clipboard will be synchronized automatically and in our terminal we will only have to press and hold on a blank space and click on Paste so that the text that we copy from the computer we have on our smartphone.

For its part, to send images or files from our computer to our mobile we will have to upload them using the Google Chrome extension, and immediately on the mobile we will get a notification from which We can download them to our smartphone.

Clipt is available for download on the Google Play Store completely free of charge.

We have included this new application in our list of the best new apps and games this week, along with another of the great news of the day, the version of Clubhouse for Android.

