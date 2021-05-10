Clipt, the OnePlus app that allows you to synchronize the clipboard of your Android mobile with the computer and vice versa

OnePlus has launched Clipt, the first smartphone application to come out of your OneLab. The application, in short, allows you to synchronize the clipboard of an Android mobile with that of the computer (and vice versa), so that we can share files, texts or links between both devices easily and simply.

It should be noted that although it has been developed by OnePlus, Clipt, in principle, should work on any Android mobile. To use it, you only need to download Clipt from the Google Play Store and, on your computer, the extension for Google Chrome. The app uses our Google Drive storage for file exchange and has a system whose objective is to prevent it from filling up.

Copy to mobile, paste to PC

The operation of the application is very simple. Once we install Clipt on the mobile and the extension in Google Chrome, simply we must log in with our Google account (to be able to access Google Drive) and start sending content. Although it requests read and write permissions, Clipt can only download the files it has created, that is, it does not access the rest of the files that we may have saved in the Google cloud.

When we have the app configured and synchronized with the Google Chrome extension, we will simply have to select text from a web or app, click on “Copy”, lower the notification curtain and click on the button that will appear in Clipt’s persistent notification. The content will be copied to the clipboard and, from Windows, we can make a copy-paste of said text.

App for Android.

In order to send images or files from mobile to computer, the process is similar. You just have to open the image or file in the gallery / file manager, click on “Share” and select “Clipt”. The file will be uploaded and Chrome will send us a notification when we can download it. When you click on it, the file will download as normal.

And from the computer to the mobile? It also can. On the computer you have to select text (either in Chrome or in any program) and copy it. Done this, the clipboard will sync automatically, so in the mobile it will be enough to click on a blank space, click on “Paste” and voila, the text copied to the computer will be pasted on the mobile. To send images or files, you have to use the Google Chrome extension itself and upload the files directly from it.

PC extension.

And we said before that Clipt has a system to avoid ending our Google Drive storage, and that is the app keeps the last ten files we have uploaded while eliminating the old ones. By the way, it should be noted that if we install the Google Chrome extension it will stay running in the background, something necessary so that the clipboard is synchronized at all times.

For now Clipt only works in Google Chrome and with Android phones. From OnePlus they claim to be working to make it compatible with other Chromium-based browsers and the app for iOS. In any case, what we have so far works surprisingly well. We will have to wait to see how it evolves.

