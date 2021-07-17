Clippy will return to Microsoft in sheet metal form!

07/16/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Twenty years after being kicked out the back door of Microsoft Office, Clippy you’re ready to make a triumphant comeback that will put you where you deserve. As part of a larger 1,800 emoji update, the heaviest assistant in the history of Microsoft helpdesks will replace the clip emoji in various Microsoft 365 products, including Office, Teams, and Windows.

Microsoft is updating its library of emojis to make that the characters are in 3D, as well as more colorful and fun. Approximately 900 of the existing emoji have been redesigned and would include some type of animation, which can be seen in action in applications such as Teams or Skype.

The company said it plans to roll out the new emojis to Windows and Teams sometime in the upcoming Christmas season. Later, they will be directed to other Office applications, including Yammer and Outlook, at some point later.

Microsoft teased Clippy’s return earlier this month when it said on Twitter that it would replace the clip emoji in Office if at least 20,000 people liked its tweet. As of this writing, that post has 151,000 likes and is growing.