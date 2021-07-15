Clippy is back! Microsoft will revive it as emoji in its applications and services

You either loved Clippy or you hated him. For this assistant in the form of an office clip, there was no middle ground, and many veterans remember him as an “adventure companion” when we used Office a few decades ago. Now, after some cameo, Microsoft will bring it back in emoji form. The word ‘Clippy’ has already been registered as a trademark, so it’s only a matter of time.

Old friends with new styles

The company had promised it if it got 20,000 ‘likes’ in a tweet where it promised, and the goal has more than been achieved with 147,000 ‘likes’ at the time I write these lines. Therefore, Clippy will replace the traditional clip emoji in the new and redesigned emoji pack that the company will add to its systems and applications. Some of those emojis, they say from Verge, will be animated in certain applications.

The pack, made up of more than 1,800 emoticons, now has a three-dimensional style and nicer to differentiate yourself from the competition’s designs. The look fits pretty well with the style featured in both Windows 11 and the Windows 365 introductory video.

Thus, the most nostalgic of us will be able to see Clippy again on our screens. Not as an assistant that bothers us while we work on our documents or spreadsheets, but as an emoji that we can share in those same files or in the Teams or Skype messaging services. For some it will be a little trip of nostalgia.