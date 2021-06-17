Clippers win in Utah without Kawhi and close to Western Finals

Third consecutive victory of Los Angeles Clippers in view of Utah Jazz after winning for the first time at the Vivint Arena by 119-111.

Those of Tyronn Lue have turned the series around, they have placed 3-2 up and in a couple of days they will be able to get for the first time in their history in the Western Conference Finals if they manage to win the sixth game at Staples Center. And they have done it without Kawhi leonard, indefinite loss, led by some tremendous Paul george, Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson.

Superiority of the Clippers in these three games. In the latter, the key was the third quarter, in which the Angelenos increased the defensive intensity and left the Salt Lake City in 18 points. 32-18 partial to take an advantage on the scoreboard that they managed to maintain until the end.

In the absence of Leonard, Paul George played his best game of the season: 37 points (12 of 22 from the field goal), 16 rebounds and 5 assists. Marcus Morris, at a great level throughout the series, contributed 25 points (10 of 16 in shooting from the field) and Reggie Jackson left until 22. The Clippers, one step away from the Western Finals.

This just happened at @MovistarNBA! Clippers vs Jazz, fifth game. # TiempoDePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/grJuXYRKE0 – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) June 17, 2021

The Jazz, on the brink of the abyss

In the Jazz, Bojan Bogdanovic’s 32 points weren’t enough. Donovan Mitchell he played his worst game of the series: 21 points (4 of 14 in triples) and 5 assists. They are on the edge of the abyss, we will see if they can turn it around.