Clippers sweep Lakers

04/05/2021 at 3:17 AM CEST

Efe

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers with absolute ease today in the NBA (104-86), who without LeBron James and Anthony Davis once again demonstrated that they do not have the necessary weapons to face the best teams in the NBA.

With their incontestable victory in the Los Angeles derby, the Clippers (33-18) consolidated in third place in the Western Conference and opened a gap precisely with the Lakers (31-19), who fell from fourth to fifth place behind for the Denver Nuggets (30-18). One more night, the Lakers sinned from a huge lack of ideas, resources, imagination and aggressiveness in attack. Their 86 points are the Lakers’ lowest score in a game so far this season.

Without Andre Drummond, who after debuting last Wednesday missed two games in a row due to injuryThe top scorers from a poor Lakers performance were Montrezl Harrell (19 points) and Talen Horton-Tucker (16).

Marc Gasol came out as the starting center and was one of the barely salvageable of his team: he achieved 11 points (4 of 7 in shots, 3 of 3 in triples), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal compared to 4 losses in 18 minutes.

After the game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday (94-115 for the Lakers), the Spaniard admitted to the media that the arrival of Drummond and his passage to the bench is not something easy for him to assimilate. Nevertheless, Gasol underscored his commitment to the Lakers project to try to win his second NBA ring in a row.

As for the Clippers, in which Serge Ibaka has missed the last eleven games due to a back injury, the main references were Marcus Morris Sr. (22 points and 7 rebounds), Kawhi Leonard (19 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists) and Paul George (16 points and 7 rebounds).