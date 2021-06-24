in NBA

Clippers shake: Chris Paul available for Game 3

Phoenix suns He leads the Western Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers by 2 wins to 0 and this next morning the first game will be played at the Staples Center. We don’t know anything about Kawhi Leonard’s physical condition, but we do know Chris paulAfter passing the relevant quarantine, he is back and will be in the starting five of the Monty Williams. Great news for Arizonans.

