Clippers seek solutions: Kawhi to defend Doncic

Ghosts, bad omens, restlessness … Everything can be valid to refer to what, at this time, can go through the head of any Los Angeles Clippers fan. After falling in the first game of the series against the Dallas Mavericks, they remain favorites; but they are already warned. And they already were. Last year, they already had to sweat. Then, they came as favorites to the ring. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard … Everything seemed to indicate that it was the year, the year of the first ring in its history. It was cut short between rumors of privileges, egos, a bad environment and everything that, from outside the tracks, can have a negative impact on what is seen inside them. The Nuggets were in charge of the final thrust, but they had already been wounded. Luka Doncic, in a series for the story, was the main culprit. Injured, but lethal. He alone and limping was able to tie a tie that seemed decadent before starting. 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists on average that are already indelible in the memory of many basketball fans. And that they return to her.

Different scenery, very different, but similar sensations. This season, the Clippers have had little to do with those of the previous one. Not in basketball, being a steamroller just as (or more) fearsome; but yes in the extra-sports field. As a crouching predator, they haven’t raised their voices all of the regular season. They have gone to their own thing, without spotlights or fanfare. Without attracting attention, even refusing from it, but accumulating victories. Fourth in the offensive rating and eighth in the defensive, they have been shown as an equally fierce cast on both sides of the court; something that already characterized them. To this, they have added an aim from the perimeter that, simply, is terrifying. 47.3% correct for Marcus Morris, 44.6% for Luke Kennard, 43.3% for Reggie Jackson … Thus, one after another, up to ten players above 40% correct. After them, another four above 35%. Many weapons, many alternatives and, in the first round of the playoffs, not enough to face Dallas. Insufficient, again, to stop Doncic. Now, and you can cross your fingers to keep it that way (after what we’ve seen this season …), without any trace of physical problems.

31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists have been the culprits. Luka’s 11th triple-double of the season; surely the most important so far. Until now. In his hand it remains to expand the list, which is only going up in carats of transcendence; in Tyronn Lue’s, stop it from growing. Facing the second game of the duel, which will take place this morning (4:30), stopping the Slovenian is his goal, and he does not hide it. “He has to carry a lot of load in attack and we have three or four guys that we can put on him,” he said in the preview. At the insistence of journalists whether among those three or four names stands out that of Kawhi Leonard, has been as cautious as enlightening: “You will get what you are asking for on Tuesday.”

His words give clues and the facts, evidence. In the opening crash, Doncic was a pylon hammer, a steady drop against a stone that was cracking exaggeratedly fast; but that he found respite in situations where Kawhi was paired with the point guard. In those situations, few, the Slovenian did not attempt any field goal nor did he go to the free throw line on any occasion. An oasis in the middle of a defensive scheme that was constantly shipwrecked: with erroneous or late changes, little communication and an efficiency far from what its general rating marks. “I am ashamed to say the number of points we gave up due to our lack of communication and not following the game plan. They are the ‘playoffs’. You cannot enter a match without intensity. We have to be very physical from the beginning and show a defensive mentality, “adds Lue to his words. The Angelenos lost on the rebound (42 for 39) and in points after second chances (19 for 10); but they did not prevail in the transitions or the success in the shot, with 27.5% from long distance that is far from the potential shown during the campaign.

The Clippers want to assert their hypothetical superiority and Kawhi, in particular, too. If the team, during the regular season, has been a monster that silently annihilated, the franchise player has been no exception. For much of the season, his performance was at the MVP level, although his name, the result of his own work in the shadows, never appeared strongly for the award. He wants to vindicate himself, for this and for an end in which he has been far from his best moment, raising whispers and generating that atmosphere that surrounds every player who, when the moment of truth and with a winning project under his belt, does not give the definitive step. He was unable to play 11 of the last 18 regular season games and, in which he did play, his averages dropped significantly. From 24.8 + 6.5 + 5.2 overall he went to 17.7 + 5.9 + 6 and against Dallas, despite an impressive 26 + 10 + 5, he arrived exhausted at the end, unable to be decisive in the hottest moments. After his ring with San Antonio Spurs, with Finals MVP included, and Toronto Raptors, as the absolute leader and an eternal basket, he wants to continue engraving his name in the history of the NBA, in which he has the opportunity to write his name well. high. Next step to continue doing so, turn off Doncic, with very similar (future) claims.